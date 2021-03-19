32 C
Defence Minister Partners Diaspora Commission For Nigeria Military Data Base

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano


The Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Salihi Magashi (rtd) has said the ministry of Defence is currently  partnering  with the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission to ensure the realization of the military Data Base.


Magashi also  restated the commitment of his Ministry towards facilitating the realisation of the mandate of the Nigerian in Diapora Commission.


General Magashi said this when the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian in Diaspora Commision (NIDCOM), Honourable Abike Dabiri- Erewa paid a courtesy call on him at the Headquarters of the Ministry, Ship House Abuja.


According to a statement signed the Special Assistant to the Minister on Media and Publicity, Mohammad Abdulkadri, Magashi said the efforts of the Commission at bringing back stranded Nigerians in Diaspora under the watch of its CEO Dabiri – Erewa are commendable. The Defence Minister expressed optimism that robust partnership with the Commission will be a right step in the right direction that will emplace seamless evacuations of stranded Nigerians abroad.


While buttresing the excellent performance of the Commission in the fulfilment of its mandate, the Minister referred to her speedy and strategic intervention in the cases involving Nigerians based in South Africa Saudi Arabia and other parts of the world.


In her remarks, Hon. Abike Dabiri – Erewa premised the purpose of the courtesy call on the defence Minister on the need for the NIDCOM to seek partnership with the Ministry to explore ways of floating Diaspora Security platform that will strengthen the already emplaced collation of digitally colated data of serving military personnel abroad.


The Chairman NIDCOM however said building synergy in national defence architecture using multi- sectoral approach mechanism will go a long way in dealing with cross boarder crimes.
She further intimated the Minister of plans for a proposed Diaspora conference on Security.


The Chairman therefore solicited the support of the Ministry of Defence to drive the planned activities which she assured will not be a mere talk-shop but a gathering of who is who that are capable of contributing meaningfully to national defence  and debate.
