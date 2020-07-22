Rangers management immortaluse late Ifeanyi George with N20m

The only daughter of late Ifeanyi George,Miss Abigail George(center),lifted up,the state Enugu state commissioner for Youth and sports,Hon Manfred Nzekwe,Rangers M/D,Davidson Owumni,and others, at the presentation of the N20m cheque.

From Mautice Oksfor,Enugu

The family of late Ifeanyi George,a player with Rangers Football club of Enugu, has received a total sum of twenty million naira from the management of Rangers football club of Enugu,as an insurance cover on the late player for the upkeep of his player.

The Rangers football club management aldo rested and retired Jersey number 15. usually won by the late player during matches, as psrt of initiatives of immortalising him.

Late Ifeanyi George who was one of the teams most reliable midfielder cum attacker died through a ghastly motor accident along Benin yo Lagos express road. on Marvh 22.this year.He was driving to Lagos to join his family aftermath of the suspension of Nigerian league season,consequent on the outbreak of the corona virus disease pandemic.

At colourful event held at Rangers football camp,located within Liberty estate,Independence layout,Enugu,yesterday,the Rangers football management lamented the demise of late Ifeanyi George,after playing fof the club for ttwo years

The Rangers Chief Executive of Rangers footbal management disclosed the categories of the twenty million naira package to include an educational welfare package of eight million naira which must be fixed in a bank on behalf of the only daughter of the late player,Miss Abigail George,four years old,until she attains the age of 18 years, when she can be able to manage her future and further education.

A ten million naira from the package will be drawn to the large family while the remaining two million naira will be entrusted to Abigail’s mother for her upkeep until Abigail attains the age of 18 years to be able to manage the eight million nsira fixed in a bank for her future.

Mr Sunny George, a brother to the late Ifeanyi George,who spoke on behalf of the family thanked the Rangers football club management for the gesture and called on all the other football clubs management in the country to copy the unique example of Rangers football club management.

The Enugu state Governor,Rt hon Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi,who was represented at the event by the state commissioner for Youth and sports,Hon Manfred Nzekwe urged both the Rangers management and the family of the deceased to bear the lose with fortitude,stating the state government will continue to render maximum support to the Enugu based. football club.