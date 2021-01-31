31 C
Abuja
Trending Now

2023: Nigeria needs PDP to tackle bad governance…

Boko Haram kills 2 Policemen, abducts two others,…

PDP fumes as President Buhari breaks COVID 19…

IGP Adamu, Lamorde, others set to retire from…

Abomege Accident: PMT commiserates with victims

Ex-Imo commissioner lauds Ebonyi govt over world-class teaching…

Group donates materials to schools, orphanage home

Ohanaeze Crisis: Group initiates peace, calls for withdrawal…

Corruption perception rating not true reflection of Nigeria’s…

Osayi-Samuel makes winning debut for Fenerbahce

Athletics Sports

Nilayo set Oct date for Abuja City Marathon

Nigeria’s foremost marathons and road races running company, Nilayo Sports Management Limited, has set October 2, 2021 date for the maiden Abuja City International Marathon with a telecommunication company and financial institution set to be the headline sponsor and main partner.  


Bukola Olopade, the Chief Executive Officer of Nilayo Sports made the disclosure over the weekend that “The Abuja City International Marathon is a race that excites us because given our precedence with the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon and all our other races across the country, the Abuja City International Marathon promises to be a world class event. We have concluded discussions with a telecom giant and a financial institution. Very soon we shall invite the media to the unveiling of our sponsor and partner”.


Olopade who revived the culture of marathons and road races in Nigeria after 31 years in 2016 with the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon revealed that the route of the Abuja City International Marathon has been measured and calibrated by World Athletics grade ‘A’ measurer Norrie Williamson since 2018.


Williamson, who was the measurer of the marathon routes of four Olympic Games, Atlanta’96, Sydney 2000, Athens 2004, and Beijing 2008 and several other iconic cities marathons, described the point to point route of Abuja City International Marathon as one of the best he has measured around the world. 


Olopade described Abuja as an amazing city with a lot of exciting sights, “this is the reason why we are particular about making the race an international marathon that will attract the cream-de-la-crème of road running across the world.


“We are working on this project with the World Athletics, Athletics Federation of Nigeria and the Federal Ministry of Youths and Sports Development, we are set to put Abuja on the world map.”


Apart from reviving the culture of marathon and road races in Nigeria with Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, the upcoming Abuja City International Marathon that will put the federal capital among the top marathon destinations in the world. 


Nilayo’s Midas touch in marathons and road races was behind the highly successful races like the just concluded Kaduna Marathon, Great Abeokuta 10KM Race, Valuejet IAU African Championships Remo, Ijebu International Half Marathon among other sporting events across the country.


“This is the reason why we have gotten a telecom giant and a financial institution who are ready to commit to the race to make it a success because they have also seen these possibilities and how it will change the trajectory of sports sponsorships in Africa and the rest of the world. The partnerships will be announced very soon.” Said Olopade.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Frequent changing of coaches affecting Super Eagles, says Taribo

Editor

Ighalo needs time to adjust to Man Uspirit, says coach Flores

Editor

Australian Open: Nadal stops Kyrgios to reach quarter-finals

Editor

Plateau Utd confirms demise of Head Coach, Audu Pele

Editor

Anambra Police Sports 2020:‘’I train and make Champions in Taekwondo’’, – Inspector Osado Betty

Editor

I Started As A Goalkeeper, Ahmed Musa Reveals Football Career

Editor

Anthony Joshua out for four weeks, says Hearn

Editor

Chelsea to give Willian’s No.10 shirt to Pulisic

Editor

Namibia eliminated from CHAN after losing to Tanzania

Editor

I want to win AFCON with Super Eagles – Ajayi

Editor

Fears of Olympic Games postponement rise as athletes voice concerns amid coronavirus pandemic

Editor

Fulham vs Arsenal: Mesut Ozil speaks on playing EPL opener clash

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More