31 C
Abuja
Trending Now

2023: Nigeria needs PDP to tackle bad governance…

Boko Haram kills 2 Policemen, abducts two others,…

PDP fumes as President Buhari breaks COVID 19…

IGP Adamu, Lamorde, others set to retire from…

Abomege Accident: PMT commiserates with victims

Ex-Imo commissioner lauds Ebonyi govt over world-class teaching…

Group donates materials to schools, orphanage home

Ohanaeze Crisis: Group initiates peace, calls for withdrawal…

Corruption perception rating not true reflection of Nigeria’s…

Osayi-Samuel makes winning debut for Fenerbahce

Basketball Sports

2021 Afrobasket Qualifiers: Mfon Udofia to lead D’Tigers to Tunisia

The leadership of Nigeria Basketball Federation has officially confirmed that coach Mfon Udofia will be saddled with the responsibility of leading D’Tigers to the 2021 Afrobasket qualifiers in Tunisia.


Mfon who joined the senior men’s national team technical crew just before the 2019 FIBA World Cup will fill in for Head Coach, Mike Brown, currently tied down by Golden State Warriors.
On the other hand, Coach Alex Nwora who remains a vital part of the D’Tigers’ crew will also be missing due to family and personal reasons.


Making the announcement, NBBF President, Engr Musa Kida said, “Mike Brown is doing his primary job and occupied at this time as the assistant coach with Golden State Warriors”.


“Coach Alex is staying back for very personal and intimate reasons which we understand. Our head coach to Tunisia will be Mfon Udofia.”


He expressed utmost confidence that the absence of the two coaches will in no way affect the team’s outing as he described Udofia who tried out with D’Tigers prior to the 2016 Olympics as a capable hand.


“He was with us at the World Cup. They are all hands we are very used to. Our General Manager, Musa Adamu will be there and of course the Chairman of the Technical Committee of the Federation, Babs Ogunade.”


“So, we have a rolling belt. We can pick people as they are available which will not stop us from having a good show”, Kida assured.


The 31 years old retired point guard is currently an assistant coach with Skyhawks in the NBA G League and he is set to become the youngest ever coach to handle the Senior men’s national team of Nigeria.


Meanwhile, Sportsville Media Communication presented an Award of Excellence to the NBBF President for his continued effort in developing basketball in Nigeria and putting the country on the global map.


The organisation marking its 20th year anniversary said Kida and nine others were deemed worthy of the award after careful deliberation and selection by the award committee headed by seasoned journalist and former Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Olympics Committee, Tony Ubani.


In his reaction, Kida who was on ground to pick up the award thanked the organisers for deeming him fit which is a validation of what the board has been able to achieve in the last three years.


For him, the award is a call for better results and renewed dedication because, “To whom much is given, more is expected”.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Fury: I m not fighting for decision, but knockout

Editor

Nilayo set Oct date for Abuja City Marathon

Editor

2020/2021 NPFL: FC Ifeanyiubah encounter against Rangers FC a must win, says coach

Editor

French Open may hold without fans, says federation president

Editor

Lobi Stars draw goalless with hosts Rangers

Editor

Leicester City go second in EPL after beating Southampton

Editor

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer makes Bruno Fernandes admission after leaving him out of starting XI

Editor

Pinnick: Mane, Oshoala fully deserve crowns

Editor

Imo sportsmen, veritable resource base for development – Prince Ogbonna

Editor

Aliko Bala dumps Zulte Waregem for Aswan FC

Editor

Audit Heartland FC now supporters advises Imo Govt

Editor

NPFL Round-up: Plateau United edge Rivers United 1-0 to reclaim top spot

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More