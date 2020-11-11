Leone Stars’ Kiester confident ahead of Super Eagles

From Francis Ajuonuma, Lagos

Sierra Leone’s coach, John Kiester is brimming with confidence as he unveiled a list of 23 players, including 14 foreign-based for the Leone Stars double-header against Nigeria in the frame of Cameroon 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Though Keister admitted he will be facing a tough side but expressed confidence and determination to secure maximum points against the Super Eagles. “I want the nation to be positive about the outcome from the first leg,” he remarked during a press conference. “The team’s rebuilding process starts now, and I’ve put together some of the best players to upset the Nigerians,” he added.

Major highlight of the squad includes USL Championship joint top scorer, Augustus Williams who will be eyeing his international debut, besides Anderlecht striker Mustapha Bundu.

Former AC Millan midfielder Rodney Strasser who now plays for Turun Palloseura, Randers forward Alhaji Kamara and 32-year-old Mohamed “Medo” Kamara return to the squad. Forward Kei Kamara (36) made a U-turn on his retirement from international football as was announced last November.

FC Kallon’s goal machine Hassan Milla Sesay and teammate Emmanuel Samadia join China based striker Mohamed Buya Turay, US based Mustapha Dumbuya and Orebro SK left back Kevin Wright as they rejoin regular suspects as Skipper Umara Bangura and Iceland Based winger Kwame Quee.

Sierra Leone trail Group L with a lone point following a 1-1 home draw with Lesotho and 1-0 away defeat to Benin.

Friday, 13 November encounter will mark the fifteenth meeting between the two West African Nations in competitive and friendly internationals. Sierra Leone has won two, lost nine and drew three of their games with the Super Eagles of Nigeria.