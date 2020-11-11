32.6 C
Joshua, Fury bout: Warren confirms 50/50 purse

Frank Warren has confirmed that Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua will share a 50/50 split of the purse for their eagerly-anticipated British heavyweight showdown.

The two heavyweight champions have agreed finances on a two-fight deal next year, which would see them bring the belts together to determine the first undisputed champion since Lennox Lewis.

As Sportsmail reported in June, the deal is comprised of a 50-50 arrangement for the first showdown and the second will be 60-40 in favour of the victor of the original.

However, both Fury and Joshua face defences of their titles next month. Joshua will put his IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight belts on the line against Kubrat Pulev on December 12.

Fury is expected to make the first defence of his WBC title, won from Deontay Wilder in February via a seventh-round stoppage, at the Royal Albert Hall on December 5 but is yet to name an opponent.

Germany’s undefeated European champion Agit Kabayel is in talks to face the Gypsy King and is close to agreeing to the fight.

But while both must overcome those battles before talk of a unification fight can really begin, the Gypsy King’s promoter believes there are no obstacles and has confirmed the prize money will be split evenly.

Speaking yesterday Warren said: ‘I would hope so. We’ve been banging on about it now for a long time, since Tyson came back.

“Provided they come through their fights then I don’t see how anything can get in its way. I just can’t see it.

“If it doesn’t happen for any reason then it won’t be because of Tyson Fury or us. The money side of it is very simple – it’s a straight 50/50 split – but it’s whether the other side really want it.

“I know that Tyson does [want it] and there should be nothing standing in the way of it providing they get through their two respective fights in December.’

While Warren may not be concerned about any stumbling blocks, reports on Tuesday claimed Wilder is attempting to force Fury into a trilogy fight through mediation.

The Athletic claimed Wilder’s camp have initiated a dispute resolution provision in an attempt to enforce the third fight, which would put Fury’s homecoming at risk.

Fury’s US-based promoters Top Rank and the Gypsy King himself claim that they are no longer legally obligated to comply with the rematch clause that was inserted in their contract for their fight in Las Vegas nine months ago.

The trilogy bout had originally been scheduled for October but the inability to have a crowd in attendance due to the coronavirus pandemic saw it pushed back, before discussions were abandoned after failing to settle on a date and the expiration of Wilder’s rematch clause.

