CBN annual golf championship tees off Saturday

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Monday disclosed that it’s annual golf championship has been scheduled to tee of on Saturday December 5, at the Ibrahim Bahamas Babagana Golf and Country

Club, Abuja

Osita Nwanisobi, Acting Director, Corporate Communications of the CBN, said the championship, which is the 13th edition will feature three categories

Nwanisobi stated at a pre championship press conference in Abuja that the championship , otherwise known as “’CBN Governor’s Golf Cup”, has become an important feature in the calendar of events of this prestigious IBM Golf and Country club of distinguished and eminent Nigerian and foreign nationals.

He however noted that “though the global sporting calendar for 2020 has been greatly disrupted due to the corona virus (COVID-19) pandemic, I am glad to note that it has not affected the scheduling of this year’s edition of the tournament.

” However, in organizing this tournament, we shall abide by the Sports Codes and Protocol approved by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) for the resumption of non-contact sports in Nigeria.

“As you are no doubt aware, the CBN has over the years made remarkable contributions to the development of sports in Nigeria through annual sponsorship of the following events:

“The CBN Junior Tennis Championship; The CBN Senior Open Tennis Championship; and The All Financial Institutions Football Competition. Our objective of sponsoring the CBN Governor’s Golf Cup, which began in 2007, is to create a relaxed and recreational atmosphere for distinguished personalities in government, the organized private sector, elder statesmen and members of the diplomatic corps, just to mention a few. The tournament also creates a platform for interaction, cultivation of friendship that promotes the physiological, mental and emotional well-being of players. Most importantly, it creates an opportunity to showcase latent talents and get feedback on our policies and initiatives.

He went further to note that the various categories in which trophies and prizes will be competed for include: Men’s Category I (Handicap 0 – 14); Men’s Category II (Handicap 15-28) Gross (Men); Ladies’ Category I (Handicap 0 -20) Ladies’ Category II (Handicap 21 -30) CBN Staff Category, CBN retired staff Category and CBN Guests Category.

Other Categories include: Veterans Category for men and ladies. Auxiliary prizes for Nearest to the Pin for Ladies, Men and CBN Staff; Longest Drive for Ladies, Men and CBN Staff. Finally, the Overall Winner carts away the best Nett Prize.

“It is our expectation that this year’s Championship will be very exciting, and we wish to reaffirm the commitment of the Management of the CBN to the continued sponsorship of the tournament towards the promotion and development of the game of Golf in Nigeria ” he stated