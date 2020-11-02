23.3 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Victor Moses not yet ready for Russian Premier…

LMC certifies 13 stadia to host 2020/21 NPFL…

I’m coming for you, Usyk warns Joshua

Moses Simon doubtful for Leone Stars

Hon Olumoh advocates FG’s food intervention to reduce…

Buhari consoles Turkey, Greece over earthquake

Lagos tasked on conversion of 37 LCDAs to…

Nigeria, Bangladesh tradehits $144.7m

In nine months Nigeria’s E-payment transactions hit N111.29trn

Power Generation in Nigeria hits another peak in…

Sports

I’m coming for you, Usyk warns Joshua

Oleksandr Usyk told Anthony Joshua “I’m coming for you” after the Ukrainian moved a step closer towards a world heavyweight title fight next year with a unanimous decision victory over the brave Dereck Chisora.

Joshua was in attendance at Wembley’s SSE Arena on Saturday night as Usyk used his superior footwork, speed and ring craft to extend his unbeaten professional record to 18 victories from as many fights.

The former undisputed cruiserweight champion gave away almost 40lbs in weight and survived a testing opening couple of rounds but did enough to be given the nod by two scores of 115-113 and one of 117-112 on the judges’ scorecards.

He therefore cemented his position as the mandatory challenger for the WBO title which is currently held by Joshua, who defends that belt and his IBF and WBA crowns against Kubrat Pulev next month.

Joshua has agreed in principle to fight WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury twice in 2021, but Usyk looms large on the horizon after his points win in what was only his second fight in boxing’s blue riband division.

Usyk said on Matchroom’s YouTube channel: “Anthony, how are you? I’m coming for you. I want (Joshua next).”

Usyk’s status means Joshua may have to relinquish his WBO strap in order to go through with his fight against Fury.

Joshua promoter Eddie Hearn said: “AJ wants to fight Usyk but his focus is on fighting Tyson Fury.

“If that fight can’t be made he will 100 per cent fight Oleksandr Usyk and if Usyk wants to hang around, Joshua will still fight Oleksandr Usyk.

“AJ wants the challenge against these great heavyweights and Usyk is a very, very good heavyweight.

“Usyk’s disadvantage is his size and he’s handicapped in that sense because he’s unbeatable at cruiserweight, the only way he’s going to get beaten is by fighting guys that are too big for him.”

Hearn had been optimistic restrictions would be eased to allow limited numbers to attend Joshua’s title defence, but it seems a forlorn hope as England is set to go into a second national lockdown for four weeks from Thursday.

Hearn said: “AJ-Pulev may end up landing here, subject to the official ruling on crowds, which doesn’t look good. Rather than move it over to the O2, maybe we’re back at Wembley.”

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Liverpool not compelled to release Salah for Olympic Games – Fifa

Editor

NPFL Round-up: Plateau United edge Rivers United 1-0 to reclaim top spot

Editor

Adamawa YSFON holds coaching clinic in Hong LGA

Editor

Troost-Ekong Voted Watford MOTM In Home Draw Vs Bournemouth

Editor

Man City vs Arsenal: Guardiola defends Aguero for grabbing female assistant referee’s neck

Editor

Corruption Bane of Underdevelopment of Sports In Nigeria – NVBF President

Editor

Olowu eyeing Arsenal first team shirt

Editor

Beach Soccer Team donates sanitizers, soaps, to Cancer Foundation in Kebbi

Editor

Iwobi nominated for Everton awards

Editor

Frequent changing of coaches affecting Super Eagles, says Taribo

Editor

Greenwood signs for Manchester City

Editor

SD Huesca declare interest in Omeruo

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More