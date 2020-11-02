23.3 C
Sports

Moses Simon doubtful for Leone Stars

Francis Ajuonuma with agency report

The Super Eagles could miss the services of Moses Simon when they take on the Leone Stars of Sierra in a double-header 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on November 13 at the Samuel Ogbomudia Stadium, Benin City and four days later away in Freetown.

Moses Simon was injured in Saturday’s disappointing 3-0 home defeat in the hands of Paris Saint Germain early in the game and was subbed out in the 25th minute thereby raise doubt about his availability for the Super Eagles during next week’s international break with Super Eagles Manager, Gernot Rohr already scratching his head for a possible replacement for the former Gent and AS Trencin star if his injury is confirmed.

Unconfirmed report coming out of France has it that the Moses Simon might have sustained an adductor problem which could see him sidelined for weeks.

The pacy winger has been Rohr’s favourite to start the match against Sierra Leone in Benin, given that Bordeaux winger Samuel Kalu is unavailable owing to a hamstring-related issue and captain Ahmed Musa is inactive following his release by Al Nassr.

With the exception of Paul Onuachu, no attack-minded player has been placed on standby and the Racing Genk star is mostly deployed as a striker.

Simon has not hit the heights of last season which made Nantes sign him for five million euros from Levante, scoring only one goal in eight matches and was a second-half substitute in the penultimate round of matches in Ligue 1.

He missed an unbelievable sitter ten minutes before he was substituted against PSG

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

