Football Sports

Organisers postpone Ramat Cup

Organisers of the annual Ramat Cup, Youth Sports Federation of Nigeria (YSFON) has announced the postponment of the competition.


The tournament which is the most popular, most glamorous and oldest grassroots football competition in the country was earlier scheduled to hold at the Kano Pillars Stadium from February 5~13, 2021. 


Announcing  the postponment, National Secretary of the Federation, Patrick Okpavuerhe,said the decision was taken because of the COVID~19 pandemic which is still witnessing a spike in many states of the Federation. 


The Federation scribe while expressing regrets at the inconveniences the postponement might cause all the participating states explained that once a new date is agreed on with the host state, Kano, it will be communicated to all states.


Meanwhile, YSFON National President Dr. Yusuf Gawuna who also doubles as the Deputy Governor of Kano State said that all logistics for a successful tournament has been put in place before the postponement,  saying that Kano State will be ready for the hosting of the championship once the dreaded virus is curtailed. 

