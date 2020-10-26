Troost-Ekong Voted Watford MOTM In Home Draw Vs Bournemouth

William Troost-Ekong has been voted Watford Man of the Match following his impressive performance in their 1-1 home draw against Bournemouth on Saturday, Completesports.com reports.

Watford confirmed this on their verified Twitter handle on Sunday.

After a total of 1,844 were casted by fans of the Hornets, Troost-Ekong polled 54 per cent to emerge winner.

In second place was Craig Cathcart who had 26 per cent and goal scorer against Bournemouth Stipe Perica got 20 per cent.

Troost-Ekong finished second the last time he was nominated for the Man of the Match award, in their win at Derby County.

Saturday’s game was his second game in the Championship since joining Watford from Udinese.