22.4 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Terminal operators condemn torching of NPA Hqr, urge…

Fayemi lauds Minister on digital economy development

Danbatta visits Emir of Kano, sues for peace

NCC grants MTN, 9mobile approval for National Roaming…

CNA decries robbery in N/Assembly

ENDSARS: CP commences investigation of killings, destruction of…

Now that EndSARS protest has been hijacked, what…

EndSARS: NMA condemns violence, threat to life

NAFDAC DG condemns looting of Kaduna office, beefs…

Stakeholders review, recommend amendment of NHAct

Sports

Troost-Ekong Voted Watford MOTM In Home Draw Vs Bournemouth

William Troost-Ekong has been voted Watford Man of the Match following his impressive performance in their 1-1 home draw against Bournemouth on Saturday, Completesports.com reports.

Watford confirmed this on their verified Twitter handle on Sunday.

After a total of 1,844 were casted by fans of the Hornets, Troost-Ekong polled 54 per cent to emerge winner.

In second place was Craig Cathcart who had 26 per cent and goal scorer against Bournemouth Stipe Perica got 20 per cent.

Troost-Ekong finished second the last time he was nominated for the Man of the Match award, in their win at Derby County.

Saturday’s game was his second game in the Championship since joining Watford from Udinese.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Yobo Pays Tribute To Late Stephen Keshi

Editor

Corruption Bane of Underdevelopment of Sports In Nigeria – NVBF President

Editor

Confirmed : Another Talented Nigerian Teenager Completes Move To Huddersfield Town

Editor

EPL: Solskjaer reveals why he benched Pogba for last three matches

Editor

Valentine Ozigbo Unveils 2020 Online Africa Freestyle Football Championship slated for July 1

Editor

Chelsea to give Willian’s No.10 shirt to Pulisic

Editor

Ighalo’s Man United permanent talks still on hold

Editor

Buhari appoints Amokachi Nigeria’sfootball ambassador

Editor

Ndidi Attracts Interest From Real Madrid

Editor

US Open: Two players in quarantine after Covid-19 scare

Editor

Nigerian teenager rules Australia Youth Athletics

Editor

Ramat Cup turnout excites Gawuna

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More