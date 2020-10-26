22.4 C
Sports

Mahrez Not Interested In PSG Move

Manchester City winger Riyadh Mahrez has distanced himself from a move to Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint- Germain.

Mahrez has been linked with a move away from the Etihad Stadium despite still having two and half years left to run on his contract.

There has been speculation surrounding the Algeria international’s future in recent weeks, though, with Real Madrid said to be admirers of his talents.
A report in France recently claimed that Mahrez had told Canal+ that he would be open to joining the French champions if they were to make a move.
However, the attacker, who has started four of his side’s five Premier League matches this season, has told City Xtra that the quotes are ‘fake’.

The 29-year-old has scored one goal and recorded one assist in seven games for Manchester City this season.

Mahrez moved to the Etihad Stadium from Leicester City in the summer of 2018.

