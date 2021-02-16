26 C
Gburu Gburu Unity Cup Sets Enugu North Aglow

From Maurice Okafor, Enugu

The Enugu State government initiative to keep the Youths busy and out of crime through “Gburu Gburu Unity football competition in the 17 local government areas of the state has continued to meet set objectives of discovering potential talented footballers.

It would also created an avenue for Youth  empowerment as cash awards are splashed on the best  three teams of the competition in each of the local government area – the best goalkeeper, highest goal scorer and consolation prize to each of the participating teams.

The finals of the Enugu North local government area version concluded at Enugu Rangers Football Club training pitch was won by Udi Siding /Iva Valley/Ngwo Ward team. The team was presented with the coveted trophy and cash prize of One million naira. They defeated Onuasata ward4 team on aggregate of 5 goals to 4, through penalty kicks after the 90 minutes of play ended goalless. The Onuasata ward 4 team as the runners-up won cash prize of five hundred thousand naira. While the third place winners, Ogbete team won three hundred thousand naira

Speaking after handing over the trophy, medals and symbol of cash gifts to the various teams and distinguished players, the chairman of Enugu North Council area, Hon Emeka Onunze, expressed gratitude to Governor Ugwuanyi, fôr providing the enabling environment of peace in Enugu State.

He assured that the next edition of the competition will take a higher dimension.

The chairman of the organizing committee, Hon Okechukwu Onunze, said the competition discovered talented players, and one of them has been picked by a Turkish club. He disclosed that the council will do everything possible to groom other talented players until they are discovered by clubs.

