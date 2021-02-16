26 C
NFF strategises on ways and means to improve Leagues

President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Mr. Amaju Melvin Pinnick on Monday presided over a meeting to chart a more robust course for sustainability and improvement of the organisation of the various leagues: Nigeria Professional Football League, Nigeria National League, Nigeria Women Football League and the Nigeria Nationwide League One.

The meeting, which also had in attendance the NFF 1st Vice President, Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi (also Chairman of the Football Committee); Mallam Shehu Dikko (NFF 2nd Vice President/Chairman, LMC); Alh. Sharif Rabiu Inuwa (NFF Executive Member/Chairman, Referees Committee); Senator Obinna Ogba (NFF Executive Member/Chairman, NNL); Otunba Tade Azeez (President, Nigeria Referees Association) and; Dr Mohammed Sanusi (NFF General Secretary) deliberated on niggling issues around the League particularly welfare of officials and resolved to tackle matters head-on in the interest of the domestic game.

Pinnick, who said he was delighted with the broadcast and quality of production of Nigeria Professional Football League matches on the Nigeria Television Authority and the NPFL.TV since the commencement of the new season, said the Federation was determined that no factor would be allowed to derail the present gains as the NPFL season enters Week 10, and the NNL and NWFL matches also trudge on.

“We are all impressed with the matches being on television and the special app (NPFL.TV) and have enjoyed the quality of production which compares to the very best anywhere. However, it is time to look critically at certain niggling factors and ensure we tackle them decisively in order not to erode the gains we have been able to make.

“We must keep at what we are doing, maintain the standard and even strive for improvement where possible, and we can be sure that we will reap the gains in the coming seasons,” Pinnick said.

The NFF supremo also assured that the Federation will do everything within its capacity to ensure that standard of officiating continues to improve, while safety; security and medical issues are given the utmost attention and seriousness.

There was a consensus at the meeting sustainability of good officiating and broadcast of the matches will solve most of the problems associated with the domestic game in previous years.

“But at the highest level of the game you need someone who can recover you the ball, especially when you’ve talented players and he’s one of the best in the Premier League at that, so he was colossal today for us, and he really typified a really good team performance.”

Ndidi has made 12 Premier League appearances in the 2020-21 season, registering one goal, one assist and two yellow cards.

