Football Sports

Bayer Leverkusen rally to beat Eintracht Frankfurt in German Cup

Moussa Diaby scored twice as 10-man Bayer Leverkusen came from a goal down to defeat Eintracht Frankfurt 4-1 in their DFB Pokal second round clash at the BayArena on Tuesday.

The victory sets up an away fixture with fourth-tier Rot-Weiss Essen in the next round.

But it was delivered the hard way for the hosts, who played the final 17 minutes with 10 men after a straight red card for defender Jonathan Tah.

Napoli loanee Amin Younes fired Eintracht Frankfurt in front inside six minutes.

It was his second goal against Bayer Leverkusen in 10 days after he also scored in the 2-1 league win on Jan. 2.

But Lucas Alario equalised for the home side from the penalty kick spot after Tuta handled the ball in the penalty box.

They went in front four minutes after half-time, when defender Edmond Tapsoba headed in Kerem Demirbay’s free-kick from deep.

It was a sweet moment for Tapsoba, who had netted an own goal in that league loss earlier this month.

Bayer Leverkusen extended their advantage midway through the second period.

Moussa Diaby fired a low shot past Kevin Trapp in the Eintracht Frankfurt goal after collecting a pass from Nadiem Amiri.

He added a second with a breakaway goal in the final three minutes.

