Football Sports

Leicester’s win over Liverpool is further evidence of Brendan Rodgers’ devt into an elite manager

Leicester City’s 3-1 win over Liverpool on Saturday moved them up to second in the Premier League table for the day, and it was a particularly momentous afternoon for Brendan Rodgers.

In a big result for landlordism fans everywhere, Rodgers finally got the better of Jurgen Klopp, who previously rented a Merseyside property that he purchased during his time as Reds manager. In three prior meetings with the head coach who replaced him at Anfield, the Northern Irishman has been repeatedly humiliated.

The previous two games ended 7-0 to Klopp on aggregate, and in the fixture before that Liverpool also came out on top 2-1. The German’s dominance must have been especially hard for Rodgers to take, as Klopp is the man who succeeded in turning the Reds into Premier League title winners. It’s a feat Rodgers came close to, but never managed during his years at the club.

This weekend, Rodgers at last enacted revenge on his ex’s perfect new boyfriend, leading his Foxes to an outstanding victory. The win completed a hat trick of sorts. Prior to this season, Rodgers had never beaten Klopp, Pep Guardiola or Jose Mourinho. This term he has ended that streak, thumping Manchester City 5-2 and dispatching of Tottenham 2-0.

In both of those games, Leicester played scintillating football throughout. Against Liverpool, they condensed the majority of their attacking threat into one devastating seven minute period, which somewhat glossed over their less than impressive start to the game. Early on, basic misplaced passes and slack marking nearly saw them punished. However, this should be taken with a healthy pinch of salt, with their display providing a neat microcosm of some of the challenges Rodgers has faced – and risen above – this season.

