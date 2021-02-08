21 C
Enugu East LGA empowers Youth through ‘Gburu Gburu: unity cup competition

The year 2020 edition for Enugu East local government area which spilled over into the month of January 2021, was concluded in the month of January 2021 by far lived up to expectations as the competitioned turned out to be a rallying point of unity. entertainment and relaxation for both the Youths and the elderly at evening hours, at Nkwo Nike football pitch. 
At the end of the competition  cash prizes and medals were bestowed on the best three teams and individual players  who exhibited extra ordinary skills in the one month  football league. The tournament was competed among 12 teams produced by each of the twelve wards of the local government.


The highest cash prize of one million naira was won by the overall best team ‘,Abakpa Ward 2’ .They beat ‘Edem/Ibagwa ward’ team through penalty kick,as the 90 minutes of play ended in s goalless draw.


The AUHORITY South East post recalled that the Enugu East local government chairman, Hon Alex Ugwu ,was a few months ago, decorated as the most Youth friendly local government chairman in Enugu state by some Youth organizations, based on his administration’s is focus  on issues that will guarantee a better future for Youths under his local government authority and beyond.


The chairman of the organising committee, Prince Okechukwu Ani in a brief chat, commended the Enugu East council chairman for providing all the logistics that enhanced effective hosting of the competition including the quality of Referees and other technical crew which ensured fairplay in line with FIFA standard.

