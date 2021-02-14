27 C
Abuja
Crisis: Ebonyi PDP orders Sen. Egwu, Ogba, Nnachi, others to appear before probe panel

Following its victory at the Federal High Court last week, the Onyekachi Nwaebonyi led faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi, has directed all the party’s national Assembly members to appear before a disciplinary committee over alleged anti activities

The State Working Committee stated this in a statement issued Sunday in Abakiliki,by chairman, Onyekachi Nwebonyi and Secretary, Simon Anyigo.

The Nwebonyi -lee faction had earlier suspended some top members of the party in the state last November following the crisis that trailed the defection of Governor Dave Umahi to the ruling All Progressive Congress(APC)

Following the Governor’s defection, the Nwebonyi- led SWC and all other State Executives of the party were sacked by the national leadership, which also set up a caretaker committee led by Fred Udogu to oversee the affairs of the party.

But the Nwebonyi- led committee, in total disregard of the actions of the National Leadership, announced suspension of the National Assembly members, the Caretaker Committee members and two members of the State House of Assembly for alleged anti-party activities, while challenged its dissolution by the National Leadership at the Federal High court.

The Court in a ruling last week, sacked the Caretaker Committee led by Fred Udogu, just as it quashed the dissolution of the State Executives of the party.

The court returned Nwebonyi- led SWC therefore in the statement, ordered that all the  National Assembly members suspended last year over alleged anti party activities are to appear before the disciplinary committee and assured that nobody will be victimised.

It said those to appear before the disciplinary committee are the former Governor, Sam Egwu; the Senate Committee Chairman on Sports, Obinna Ogba (Ebonyi Central) and the Senator Representing Ebonyi South zone, Micheal Ama Nnachi.

Others suspended by the SWC of the party include its House of Representatives members “Hon Idu Igariwe, (Afikpo South/North), Hon Anayo Nwonu (Ezza North,/Ishielu), Hon Sylvester Ogbaga, (Abakaliki/Izzi), and Hon Chukwuma Nwazunku (Ebonyi/Ohaukwu) Federal Constituency.

Others include Hon Chinedu Makwe, (Ohana/Ivo), Hon Chris Ususlor and Victor Aleke of the State House of Assembly, as well as members of the Fred Udeogu’s led caretaker committee of the party in the state.

