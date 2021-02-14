FCT minister seeks synergy between Hajj commission, state pilgrim boards

By Daniel Tyokua

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT Malam Muhammad Musa Bello has called for synergy between the National Hajj Commission and states’ Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Boards for the success of Hajj operations in the country.



Bello made the call when he received a delegation of the Commission’s management led by its Chairman and CEO, Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan, on a courtesy visit to the FCT Administration.



In the words of the Minister, “One point I think I should emphasize here is that it is very important that you cooperate, communicate and relate very well with the State Pilgrims Welfare Boards because they have the Pilgrims and are the ones that registered the Pilgrims. So, it’s very important that as you operate, you work very closely with them”.

The Minister also commended the management of the Commission for the successful take off of the Hajj Savings Scheme, which, he said, “Is the way to go because of all its numerous advantages and multiplier benefits to communities, especially in the rural areas”.



Bello stressed the importance of training in Hajj operation, not only for staff, but also for the pilgrims. This, he said, would go a long way in ensuring that Pilgrims attain acceptable Hajj, as well as serve as a means of educating those who ordinarily would not have had an exposure to formal education.

The Minister commended his guests for the accomplishments recorded by the Commission within their short period in office and advised them to continue to build on the past successes of the previous executives with the understanding that each Hajj comes with its peculiar challenges.



Earlier, the Chairman of the Commission, Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan, said that the visit was to introduce the new executives of the Commission to the Minister as well as tap from his wealth of experience considering that Malam Bello was once the Chairman of the Commission.



Enumerating some of the achievements of the Commission, Alhaji Hassan said that giant strides were being made in the Hajj Savings Scheme with the by-in of Muslim communities across the country. He explained that there is a gradual consensus among the various stakeholders that Hajj should be saved for by the people and government should not be burdened by Hajj expenses as it faces other challenges of nation building.