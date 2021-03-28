30 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Hijab controversy: Religious laws made for poor folks…

Sterling Bank partners with Jamub Group on agric,…

Track down attackers of Gov Ortom, Benue Councillors…

How Nigeria’s economy can work for all –…

Wike explains why he took Covid-19 vaccine quietly

Parliamentary workers strike caused by Governors’ blockade of…

Rivers monarch regains freedom from abductors

Enugu panel on Police brutality sues for peace…

Kidnap of RCCG members, 39 students in Kaduna…

Nigeria Sunrise Newspaper: Non-indigenous staff sues Taraba govt…

Metro

Hard drugs’ den uncovered in Abuja

By Daniel Tyokua 


The Combined security personnel comprising military, police and vigilance group have uncovered hard drugs’ den suspected to be cannabis at Wuye District and Jabi in the Federal Capital Territory,FCT, over the weekend.


The personnel discovered seven bags of  cannabis hiden underground during a raid on some slums in the areas to flush out criminals believe to be responsible for the continued kidnapping in the nation’s capital, Abuja.


Director Security Services ,Federal Capital Territory Administration, Adamu Gwary, said the raid followed a tip up  that criminals, constituting nuisance to the society were hiding in the areas.


The exercise was supported by an army unit which accompanied other security operatives when the FCTA Department of Development Control, Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB), Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC) Parks and Recreation Department raided the slums in Jabi and Daki-Biyu area of Wuye District.


Some of the criminals opened fire upon sighting the security contingent in Jabi. But Gwary said the arrested suspects had been handed over to the FCT Police Command for prosecution while the seized cache of Indian Hemp had also been handed over as exhibit to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).


“We addressed the areas at the fringes of Jabi and Wuye District when we received a report. You can see the quantity of drugs uncovered in the course of the operation. We visited the shanties that are within the forest between Jabi and Wuye district where such shanties were removed. Large quantity of weeds, found to be Indian hemp, was discovered” 


The NDLEA, which the exhibits were handed over to, will weigh it and give their own reports, which will generally be put together and inform the administration,” Gwary said.

Gwary also addressed the problem of undeveloped plots of land and abandoned buildings that are cover for criminals in the territory. 


He said at a recent FCT Security committee meeting, both the AMMC and Development Control as the city managers were mandated to enumerate those properties without further delay and take the necessary procedures against those who fail to develop or refuse to develop their allocated property.


The Director condemned the flagrant environmental abuse at the Park while adding that the union leadership at the park had been warned that it would be liable for any act of lawlessness discovered at the frontage of the motor park.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Teenager raped, killed in Abeokuta

Editor

I killed my aunty because she’s a witch – Man confesses in Ogun

Editor

Kaduna police deny attack on Kaduna-Abuja train by gunmen

Editor

Jigawa Police burst gang of armed robbers from Niger Republic

Editor

AMAC marshal guard gets operational licence

Editor

COVID-19: Over 700, 000 households in FCT are vulnerable – Report

Editor

FCTA begins campaign against Lassa fever, Coronavirus

Editor

ANCOPSS asks members to sustain quality in schools

Editor

Minister seeks fairness in FCT community policing recruitment

Editor

Rivers Police detains 42-year-old man for defiling 3-year-old step-daughter

Editor

FCTA invests in solar to light-up streets, satellite towns

Editor

Gbajabiamila, Bagudu bags traditional title award from Yauri emirate

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More