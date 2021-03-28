Hard drugs’ den uncovered in Abuja

By Daniel Tyokua



The Combined security personnel comprising military, police and vigilance group have uncovered hard drugs’ den suspected to be cannabis at Wuye District and Jabi in the Federal Capital Territory,FCT, over the weekend.



The personnel discovered seven bags of cannabis hiden underground during a raid on some slums in the areas to flush out criminals believe to be responsible for the continued kidnapping in the nation’s capital, Abuja.



Director Security Services ,Federal Capital Territory Administration, Adamu Gwary, said the raid followed a tip up that criminals, constituting nuisance to the society were hiding in the areas.



The exercise was supported by an army unit which accompanied other security operatives when the FCTA Department of Development Control, Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB), Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC) Parks and Recreation Department raided the slums in Jabi and Daki-Biyu area of Wuye District.



Some of the criminals opened fire upon sighting the security contingent in Jabi. But Gwary said the arrested suspects had been handed over to the FCT Police Command for prosecution while the seized cache of Indian Hemp had also been handed over as exhibit to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).



“We addressed the areas at the fringes of Jabi and Wuye District when we received a report. You can see the quantity of drugs uncovered in the course of the operation. We visited the shanties that are within the forest between Jabi and Wuye district where such shanties were removed. Large quantity of weeds, found to be Indian hemp, was discovered”



The NDLEA, which the exhibits were handed over to, will weigh it and give their own reports, which will generally be put together and inform the administration,” Gwary said.

Gwary also addressed the problem of undeveloped plots of land and abandoned buildings that are cover for criminals in the territory.



He said at a recent FCT Security committee meeting, both the AMMC and Development Control as the city managers were mandated to enumerate those properties without further delay and take the necessary procedures against those who fail to develop or refuse to develop their allocated property.



The Director condemned the flagrant environmental abuse at the Park while adding that the union leadership at the park had been warned that it would be liable for any act of lawlessness discovered at the frontage of the motor park.