30 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Hijab controversy: Religious laws made for poor folks…

Sterling Bank partners with Jamub Group on agric,…

Track down attackers of Gov Ortom, Benue Councillors…

How Nigeria’s economy can work for all –…

Wike explains why he took Covid-19 vaccine quietly

Parliamentary workers strike caused by Governors’ blockade of…

Rivers monarch regains freedom from abductors

Enugu panel on Police brutality sues for peace…

Kidnap of RCCG members, 39 students in Kaduna…

Nigeria Sunrise Newspaper: Non-indigenous staff sues Taraba govt…

News

Former Benue lawmaker to sue Nigerian Army over rights abuse

From Austine Tule, Makurdi

Former Minority Leader in the Benue State House of Assembly, Honourable Christopher Terngu Abari, has threatened to drag the Nigerian Army to court over what he termed as abuse on his fundamental rights.


Abari , a founding member of the All Progressives Congress ( APC) in a telephone chat with The AUTHORITY at the weekend said he was abused and beaten by a team of the NA on his way to attend a burial ceremony along Makurdi -Gboko road over what he informed was no fault of his.

He explained that the officers bounced on him destroying the windscreen of his vehicle while one of his arms was also heavily injured.


According to him, the soldiers who were on a stop and search mission at the point where governor Samuel Ortom was said to have been attacked bashed on him when he attempted to avoid the gridlock they had created and to which also led to a minor accident involving a motorcycle.


He explained further that it was in efforts to park a bit close to the check point apparently to explain himself to be allowed access that one of the overzealous uniform man bounced on him.


He wants the Nigerian Army to tender an unreserved apology, pay for the damages on his car as well as compensate him for the psychological trauma.


Failure to do the above the Lawmaker insisted he was heading for the Court to seek for Justice.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

COVID-19 Response: EU donates N21 billion to Nigeria

Editor

COVID-19: UNICEF/NOA collaborate on sensitisation of Ebonyi residents

Editor

Nasarawa Assembly summons Dep Gov, auditor- general over COVID-19 funds

Editor

Anambra 2021: CENSTLEYO engages Hon Azubogu

Editor

EFCC docks man over fake PAN auction fraud

Editor

Anti-#ENDSARS protesters killed 3, burnt 5 cars in Jos

Editor

Christianity, Islam best gift civilisation has given to mankind- Rev. Fr Pwakim

Editor

PHOTO NEWS

Editor

We’ve fully paid all depositors of 18 failed banks – NDIC

Editor

Nigerian military kill about 82 bandits in N/West on Monday

Editor

Disease Control: Enugu governor’s wife advocates proper hand hygiene

Editor

*NMA: Court Okays Motion to Join Parties*

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More