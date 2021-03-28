Former Benue lawmaker to sue Nigerian Army over rights abuse

From Austine Tule, Makurdi

Former Minority Leader in the Benue State House of Assembly, Honourable Christopher Terngu Abari, has threatened to drag the Nigerian Army to court over what he termed as abuse on his fundamental rights.



Abari , a founding member of the All Progressives Congress ( APC) in a telephone chat with The AUTHORITY at the weekend said he was abused and beaten by a team of the NA on his way to attend a burial ceremony along Makurdi -Gboko road over what he informed was no fault of his.

He explained that the officers bounced on him destroying the windscreen of his vehicle while one of his arms was also heavily injured.



According to him, the soldiers who were on a stop and search mission at the point where governor Samuel Ortom was said to have been attacked bashed on him when he attempted to avoid the gridlock they had created and to which also led to a minor accident involving a motorcycle.



He explained further that it was in efforts to park a bit close to the check point apparently to explain himself to be allowed access that one of the overzealous uniform man bounced on him.



He wants the Nigerian Army to tender an unreserved apology, pay for the damages on his car as well as compensate him for the psychological trauma.



Failure to do the above the Lawmaker insisted he was heading for the Court to seek for Justice.