Metro

FCTA, experts brainstorm on end to insecurity

 By Daniel Tyokua 

The Federal Capital Territory Administration , FCTA, and some experts have suggested solutions to increasing cases of kidnapping, killings, banditry and clashes between herders and farmers.


In their separate contributions during  the commemoration of 2020 Independence anniversary, tagged: ‘Nigeria Diamond Jubilee: Standing together at 60, the FCTA permanent secretary, Olusade Adesola said love for one another remains key to peaceful coexistence.


He urged key stakeholders in FCT to always support government in championing ideas that will better the lives of residents.

The permanent secretary said the celebration of Nigeria at 60 in 2020 was a clear indication that Nigerians, especially the leaders have been committed to the dreams of its founding fathers.


Adesola who was represented at the event by Prosper Chukwuemeka, the Acting Secretary Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat ,ARDS, said the FCT Administration would always keep the unity of the country.

The guest speaker, Prof. Philip Akpen, Head History and Diplomatic studies, University of Abuja, in his contributions called on Nigerians to forget about religion, tribe and political group and work together as one family.


He said Nigerians should learn from past leaders, and forget about  the differences, “we must look at the level of political leadership, at the level of political leadership, who are those people that we can select aside this sentiment of religion and  ethnicity? We should look at people who can fix our problems.


“Past elites were interacting with people well across all divides in the country. Their love went beyond religion, tribe and economic bounds, we must stop the internal contradiction”.


For the executive Director, Centre for Peace Building, Conflict Resolution and Social Economic Development, Dr Ayokunle Fagbemi, urged political Office holders to stick to the rules and regulations contain in the constitution.


“The leaders should apply the legacy frame work particulary by ensuring that will build a united Nigeria. One of the main challenges we are having in the country is security breaches, the situation has manifested into wide range of insecurity” he said.

