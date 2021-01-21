25 C
Abuja
Metro

INFERNO: Wike donates N500m to traders, Sokoto Government

The Rivers State Gov Nyesom Ezenwo Wike – CON has pledged Five Hundred Million Naira to support the Sokoto State government to rebuild the Sokoto Central market that was gutted by fire.

Wike made the pledge when he visited the Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal.

Governor Wike said part of the money will be used to support victims of the devastating fire that destroyed goods worth billions of Naira.

He said he was in Sokoto to commiserate and, “sympathise with our brother, our friend and the good people of Sokoto State on what had happened to one of the biggest market in this country, the Sokoto central market.

“What affects Sokoto State affects Rivers State. We are going to support the traders and the government of Sokoto State.

“We are donating the sum of N500million to support the traders and also support in building the market back part of which will go to bringing back the market.

Governor Tambuwal on his part thanked Governor Wike and the people of Rivers State for the kind gesture.

Over a thousand, six hundred shops were razed in the inferno that destroyed the market in Sokoto Central Market in Sokoto State.

