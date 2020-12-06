23 C
Abuja
Trending Now

The greatest challenge bedevilling Africa is leadership, says…

Nwokedi, family distribute gifts at Thanksgiving Service, advocates…

Icon Builders celebrate LASU Vice Chancellor: A compendium…

Lagos By-elections: Sanwo-Olu congratulates Abiru, Saheed

IMSG Is Insensitive On Health Matters- NMA Boss

Aji Indigenes rejoice as businessman powers community with…

Nnewi community commissions ultra-modern health centre

Hon Chris Azubogu’s medical outreach treats about 20,000…

When church leaders in Anambra come under Bishop’s…

*Tackling unemployment is key to youth empowerment –…

Metro

FCTA sensitises communities on HIV/Aids, donates testing kits

By Daniel Tyokua

The Federal Capital Territory Administration ,FCTA, department of public health has sensitised some communities on how to curb and test HIV/Aids among residents.

Acting secretary FCT Health and Human Services Secretariat, Dr Mohammed Kawu during FCT 2020 World Aids Day celebration in Kuchigoro and Waru areas of Abuja, said sensitisation of community residents would stop the transmission.

He urged the stakeholders to collectively work towards ending the epidemic by playing their roles well.

Kawu who was represented by the Director of Pharmacitical department, Boniface Ikwu, said “We all have a role to play in achieving the UNAIDS 90-90-90 targets by 2022”.

He said FCT has over 400 health facilities offering HIV testing services and over 400 offering prevention of mother to child transmission of HIV, as well as over 400 facilities offering ART services.

However, the FCT Director Department of Public Health, Dr Josephine Okechukwu, represented by the deputy director of Disease Control, Dr Sadiq Abdulrahaman said the FCT Administration was committed to addressing issues that would result to disease outbreak.

He said the department was fully engaged in testing and collecting of samples for examination in the laboratory.

According to him, despite the impact of COVID-19 which is a global pandemic, in FCT the public health department was not leaving things to chances.

On his part, the state Aids programme coordinator for FCT, Dr Benson Udo said the programme which is being organised every first day of December was to create awareness and keep those living with HIV abreast of the issues related to them.

He explained that the week long event is succeeding in the Federal Capital Territory because of the support from it partners.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

COVID-19 Regulations: FCT mobile Court convicts 27, seals 3 beer parlours

Editor

Father of three commits suicide in Nsukka

Editor

FCT minister orders school heads to improve sanitation

Editor

FRSC: 28 officers face sack, termination of appointment, demotion

Editor

CP orders investigation into clash between EndSARS, PROSARS protesters in FCT

Editor

CAN seeks judicial probe into illegal activities of SARS operatives

Editor

Police nab 8 suspected kidnappers terrorising Kuje, Kwali residents

Editor

Kano CP dispels rumours of attack, says security agencies battle ready

Editor

Minister grants waiver on signages in FCT

Editor

Establishment of Police Zonal HQrs in Anambra state ll’ eradicate crime – Sen. Ubah

Editor

Court docks 29-yr-old over death of mother of 4

Editor

FCT Administration tests 6,132 persons, discharges 89 COVID-19 patients

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More