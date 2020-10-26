22.4 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Terminal operators condemn torching of NPA Hqr, urge…

Fayemi lauds Minister on digital economy development

Danbatta visits Emir of Kano, sues for peace

NCC grants MTN, 9mobile approval for National Roaming…

CNA decries robbery in N/Assembly

ENDSARS: CP commences investigation of killings, destruction of…

Now that EndSARS protest has been hijacked, what…

EndSARS: NMA condemns violence, threat to life

NAFDAC DG condemns looting of Kaduna office, beefs…

Stakeholders review, recommend amendment of NHAct

Metro

#EndSARS: AMAC chairman pushes for peace in communities

By Daniel Tyokua

The chairman Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Abdullahi Adamu Candido has called on the traditional rulers to evolve more measures that will promote peace at all levels across the council.

He disclosed this during a meeting with all the traditional rulers in the council secretariat over the weekend.

Candido said the meeting was imperative considering the dimension the #EndSARS protests was going and the need to halt it.

He said AMAC is worst hit because of the location, which he said the leaders must be more watchful especially by cautioning the youths.

The chairman urged the monarchs to engage both the natives and residents in their respective areas on better ways of promoting and sustaining peaceful extistance.

“As traditional rulers, hold meetings and discuss with your people, call all the tribal leaders that you crowned as the leaders, pass the message of peace to them so that they will tell their members” he said.

Candido stated that the #EndSARS protests started well but those who didn’t share the same believe with the genuine persons have hijacked the protests for their bad intentions.

“With the dimension the #EndSARS agitation has gone AMAC is worst hit because of its allocation, so as leaders of communities we must brace up to curb any breach of peace, talk to them.

“The level we are in needs serious approach especially at the community level, as leaders we must do everything possible to advise our people to continue to live in peace with one another, AMAC has traditional, religious and political leaders, but without the peace there would not be any leader”

According to the chairman, the recent protest that took place in Gosa 1&2 along Airport was unfortunate and would not be tolerated any longer.

He regretted the manner in which the indigenes conducted themselves during the protest, saying they should be fronting for peace and not crisis.

“The recent protest in Gosa, the two Gosas along Airport Road was coordinated by the indigenes and no any other tribe, the council will not tolerate such again”

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Rivers serial killer sentence to death by hanging

Editor

Insecurity: Unknown Gunmen Assassinates Egume Vigilante Group Chairman In Kogi

Editor

60th Independence: Cleric admonishes Nigerians on nation building

Editor

FCTA okays Karu COVID-19 isolation centre

Editor

No more recklessness on Abuja roads-VIO

Editor

Panic in FCT as #EndSARS protests escalate

Editor

#EndSARS: FCT Administration bans protests in Abuja

Editor

Kogi’ll Sustain Community Policing To Raid Criminality – Omodara

Editor

Implement tourism master plan, Group urges FCTA

Editor

FCTA begins plans to improve Fire service delivery

Editor

FCTA demolishes Utako village

Editor

Court remands internet fraudster suspect in prison custodyp

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More