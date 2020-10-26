EndSARS: AMAC chairman pushes for peace in communities

By Daniel Tyokua

The chairman Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Abdullahi Adamu Candido has called on the traditional rulers to evolve more measures that will promote peace at all levels across the council.

He disclosed this during a meeting with all the traditional rulers in the council secretariat over the weekend.

Candido said the meeting was imperative considering the dimension the #EndSARS protests was going and the need to halt it.

He said AMAC is worst hit because of the location, which he said the leaders must be more watchful especially by cautioning the youths.

The chairman urged the monarchs to engage both the natives and residents in their respective areas on better ways of promoting and sustaining peaceful extistance.

“As traditional rulers, hold meetings and discuss with your people, call all the tribal leaders that you crowned as the leaders, pass the message of peace to them so that they will tell their members” he said.

Candido stated that the #EndSARS protests started well but those who didn’t share the same believe with the genuine persons have hijacked the protests for their bad intentions.

“With the dimension the #EndSARS agitation has gone AMAC is worst hit because of its allocation, so as leaders of communities we must brace up to curb any breach of peace, talk to them.

“The level we are in needs serious approach especially at the community level, as leaders we must do everything possible to advise our people to continue to live in peace with one another, AMAC has traditional, religious and political leaders, but without the peace there would not be any leader”

According to the chairman, the recent protest that took place in Gosa 1&2 along Airport was unfortunate and would not be tolerated any longer.

He regretted the manner in which the indigenes conducted themselves during the protest, saying they should be fronting for peace and not crisis.

“The recent protest in Gosa, the two Gosas along Airport Road was coordinated by the indigenes and no any other tribe, the council will not tolerate such again”