CAF signs partnership deal with ICSS to boost security, integrity of African football

A partnership agreement has been signed on 24 October 2020 between the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and the International Center for Sport Security (ICSS), aimed at enhancing safety, security, integrity, and youth empowerment programs within African football.

The agreement signed in Morocco, will see the two organizations work together to develop training programs and to ensure the highest level of safety and security within the CAF Member Associations.

Both CAF and ICSS will collaborate on several different projects. Among the projects set to be undertaken by the two organizations are training programmes aimed at educating security officers, supporting the growth of a professional network of security personnel in Africa and continuing to develop the security operations through joint programmes within Football Federations, Leagues, Clubs, Academies and other stakeholders including those operating at the grass-roots levels.

“CAF is a values-driven organization connecting players and communities across Africa. Good governance and safety are key pillars of CAF Transformation plan. Security and integrity are top priorities for us, and a basic requirement for any football match to take place. I particularly take to heart the issue of young players. Young athletes are not commodities. They are human beings and must be treated as such. We are proud to be a leading voice in the drive to protect, promote and safeguard football and its fans. We look forward to a fruitful collaboration with ICSS,” said Ahmad Ahmad, CAF President.

For CAF, football has the unique ability to inspire young and old alike. The organization wishes to make it a powerful educational tool for our youth, openness to others and their differences as well as a powerful platform for building safe relationships between individuals and communities in order to promote peace, good values and health, especially among young people who are most at risk.

ICSS Chairman Mr. Mohammed Hanzab said: “On behalf of the ICSS, I would like to thank President Ahmad and CAF for its commitment to safeguarding football in Africa (the fastest growing and most diverse football regions in the world) and can’t wait to advancing efforts with them to address the very real challenges football now faces to its security and credibility. For instance, not enough being done to stop trafficking of young African players. As an international organization working to protect sport, ICSS is committed to protecting young players and raising awareness about the growing issue of child trafficking in football. With CAF, we believe that members and Governments could be doing more to protect potential stars of the future.”

ICSS CEO Mr. Massimiliano Montanari concluded: “We are keen to initiate this cooperation with CAF and work together to protect the African football and its capacity to promote economic growth and shared values.”