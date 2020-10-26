22.4 C
Metro

FCT Administration advocates e-health system

By Daniel Tyokua

The Federal Capital Territory Administration Health and Human Services Secretariat has called for the adoption of electronic system in running health activities.

The Acting Secretary, FCT Health & Human Services Secretariat, Dr
Muhammad Kawu said the system if fully introduced would help to ease records keeping especially in Primary Health Centres (PHCs).

He made the call during a validation meeting of the ‘End Term Assessment of Electronic Health Records and Telemedicine Diagnostic Device Proof of Concept Projects’ recently.

The pilot project scheme which recorded no fewer than 9,950 clinic visits, was conducted at the Kuchigoro PHC facility, a satellite town along Airport Road in the territory.

Kawu who was represented at the event by the Director Special Duties HHSS Dr Matthew Ashikeni said that the adoption would ease the digitilisation of all business processes and service points, adding that building and integrating a mobile version would ease patients access to clinical consultations when needed.

He said over the period of pilot implementation, the telemedicine diagnostic device platform was deployed in Kuchigoro PHC located in a densely populated suburb of Abuja. It seamlessly linked to remote specialists in the family medicine department of Wuse District Hospital its linked referral facility.

Kawu called for the training of health workers on basic computer appreciation skills, as well as continuous training and retraining of workers in order to be abreast of global trends and practice.

The Deputy Director, E- Health, HHSS Dr Inibong Ekong, in a remark, said that the project at Kuchigoro had significantly increased access to Universal Health Coverage (UHC), adding that it should be optimised and scaled up to other facilities.

