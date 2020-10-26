Women honour respected pharmacist in Abuja

By Raph Izokpu

Women under the umbrella bodies of Divine Hephzibah Daughters of Zion Association, and Divine Women of Purpose Association have honoured one of the respected female pharmacists in Abuja, Nkechi Ezeudu.

Pharmacist Nkechi who is the deputy director Private Health Establishment and Regulatory Monitoring Control (PHERMC), was honoured separately by the groups during her special birthday thanksgiving service on Sunday at Assemblies of God Church, Gwarimpa in Abuja.

The president Daughters of Zion, Mrs Alice Agbo said the award was in recognition of Nkechi’s commitment to the well-being of people especially the women.

She explained that the pharmacist always care for those who have thought they are forgotten in the society.

Mrs Agbo said Nkechi’s faithfulness in God’s work and humanity will continue to touch lives positively.

However, the leader of Divine Women of Purpose Association (DWOPA), Dr Ijeoma Chikezie described the awardees as an examplary for Christian women.

According to her, Nkechi had for several times uplifted People in different ways through the association.

She commended her for the continued support to the association especially in areas of carrying out community services.