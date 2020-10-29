EndSARS looting: police parade 59 suspects in Kano

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

No fewer than 59 suspects were on Wednesday, paraded at the Bompai headquarters of Kano state Police Command in connection with last week looting and damaging of properties during a clash between EndSARS protesters and hoodlums.

Briefing journalists on behalf of the state Commissioner of Police, Habu A. Sani, the Command’s Image-maker, DSP Abdullahi Haruna, said 31 out of the suspects were particularly arrested for looting and vandalism.

According to him, following engagements and consultations initiated by the police and sister-security agencies, normalcy has been restored within the Sabon Gari axis of Kano City.

He added that seven vehicles, one tricycle, two motorcycles were burnt; while eight

vehicles were vandalized, 38 shops, including Galaxy Mall and Chicken Republic were looted and vandalized in the area.

He further stated that 28 other suspects who were arrested for other crimes within EndSars protest period are under investigation.

DSP Abdullahi narrated that, “on 19 October, 2020, at about 0715hrs, uncoordinated groups of protesters mobilized at Sabon Gari Quarters Kano under the cover of “EndSars Protest” carried out procession from Sarkin Yaki Area of Sabon Gari to France Road up to Kwakwaci and Airport Road where some of protesters trespassed into a Political Party Office, removed the flags and pelted stones.

‘Similarly, on 20 October, 2020, at about 0650hrs, the so called #EndSars groups defied all consultations, advice of critical community and security stakeholders, remobilized and embarked on another protest/procession where the whole situation was hijacked by hoodlums and clashes erupted and resulted into destruction and looting. Some attacked innocent people, burnt and vandalized properties.”

DSP Abdullahi said, “the swift and timely deployments of security personnel by the Commissioner of Police Kano State Command CP Habu A. Sani, who directed teams of Operation Puff Adder led by DCP Sule Balarabe to proceed to the scene, restored normalcy in the area and arrested the perpetrators of these heinous acts.”

“In the same vein, CP Habu A. Sani, immediately engaged critical Community Policing stakeholders such as traditional Rulers, Community and Religious Leaders, Youths Groups, Civil Society Organizations, the Media, on the need to preach and sensitize members of the public on peace and peaceful coexistence, and also assured them of the Command’s commitment for the safety and security of the state,” he added.

He listed the recovered looted properties to include 25 Gas Cylinders, two fire extinguishers, four washing Machines, 11 Refrigerators, six Generator Sets, two Grinding Machines, five Motorcycles including one burnt Motorcycle.

Other items recovered were five empty 10.2kg drums, six Plastic Drums, five television sets, two luminous 220 Inverter Batteries, one sack containing drugs & Injection, nine new W

wrappers, one new head gear, 10 boxes containing clothes.

Police also recovered 44 brand new motor cycle tires, one sack containing motorcycle tubes, one cushion chair, 10 ceiling and standing fans, four Air Conditioners, 12 Mattresses, 19 empty Plastic Crates, nine pots of different sizes, tree Alternators, one electric kettle, two washing hand sips, two big gas cookers, one bag containing old clothes,

one counting machine, eight stabilizers and

Four 25 Liters Jerry cans containing palm oil.

Six sewing machine bodies, one frying machine, seven eating tables, two big coolers,

three dustbins of different sizes, large number of broken burglaries, two iron shelves, some quantities of toilet roles, one sack containing nylon sacks, 15 chairs, lne large iron cage, two blenders, two DVD players and

one glass stool.

DSP Abdullahi further stated that, ‘on behalf of the Commissioner of Police Kano State Command, CP Habu A. Sani, we thank the Government, Traditional Rulers, Religious and Community Leaders, Civil Society Organizations, Youth Groups, the Media and the good people of Kano State for the roles they played and for their usual support, prayers, understanding, patience and cooperation with the Police and other security agencies for maintaining peace at a time when some few misguided individuals are all out to create chaos in the State.

“We will continue to remain committed and determined in ensuring security and safety of good people of Kano State.”