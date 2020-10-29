COVID-19 : forfeit 30 per cent of school fees or face scrapping of third term, Kano Education Commissioner tells proprietors of private schools

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

Kano state Commissioner of Education, Malam Muhammad Sanusi Kiru has given final ultimatum to proprietors of private schools to forfeit 25 to 30 per cent of their school fees or be ready to accept scrapping of third-term from the 2019/2020 academic year.

He slated November 1, as the last date for the ultimatum, pointing out that it is part of the state government’s policy to cushion the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economic strength of parents and guardians.

According to him, if they fail to do so, the Ministry will be left with no option than to cancel in totality the 3rd term of the 2019/2020 academic session.

Malam Kiru further underscored the fact that the decision of the Ministry became necessary in consideration of the hard economic condition experienced as a result of the lock down due to the menace of Covid -19 which affected both socio-economic position of the general public.

He stated that, “I set up two parallel Ad-hoc Committees to discuss with owners of private schools on the percentage of school fees they are to reduce as done in about 4 – 5 states or we cancel the 3rd term totally so that the academic calendar will commence with a new session in January, 2021.

“Proprietors of Private Schools should so some sign of appreciation for the support they enjoyed from the State Government and extend the same magnanimity to the good people of Kano State.”

The Commissioner warned that, “if by November 1, 2020 there is no positive response, the Ministry would be left with no option than to take such a revolutionary decision in public interest.”