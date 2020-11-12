32.6 C
Abuja
Education

Polytechnics Workers give 7-day ultimatum to FG over IPPIS, others

By Appolos Christian

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Polytechnics (SSANIP) has issued a seven days ultimatum to the Federal government to address issues affecting it’s members or face a total shutdown of Polytechnics across the country.

The Association in a letter addressed to the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, warned that it would not give further notice at the expiration of the ultimatum, but swing into action.

The letter which was signed by the acting general secretary of the union, comrade Enyiegor Emmanuel, said the issues in contention include lingering Issues on IPPIS, Release of Scheme of Service, Re-Constitutton of Governing Council, Re-Negottatton of 2010 Agreement, Overhead Cost In Federal Polytechnics, Challenges of State Owned institutions and Victimisation of SSANIP members.

“You wull recall that the union arriving from an emergency General Executive Councal meeting held on Tuesday 6th October. 2020 at the NLC Secretariat in Abuja having reviewed the State of affairs in the Potytechmc sector viz a vis the various engagements with the Government gave an ultimatum which lapsed on 28th October. 2020.

“And in line with the dictate of lndustrail labour dispute practices, we gave the follow up 14 days ulumatum through a memo SSANIP/FME/11/Vol dated 27th Octobet. 2020 which equally elapsed on 9th November. 2020.

“The Union is hereby serving the last 7days Ultimatum which will elapses on 17th November 2020

“It is sad to observe that Government has not shown any Interest in addressing these key issues affecting the smooth running of our tertiary institutions. thereby Jeopardizing the of our youth.

This final ultimatum is aimed at once again drawing the Government attention to our heart cry, as failure to meet the demands by Monday 17th November 2020 will have us with no option than to withdraw our services without further notice”.

