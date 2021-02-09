23.2 C
Digital education : UBEC to build smart schools nationwide – Bobboyi

By Felix Khanoba 

The Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) says it has put modalities in place to deepen digital education in Nigeria by building technology-based teaching-learning institutions across the country. 

Executive Secretary of the Commission, Dr Hamid Bobboyi, disclosed this at the weekend while commissioning some basic education projects at the Federal University, Dutse,  Jigawa State.

This was contained in a statement made available to The AUTHORITY on Monday in Abuja and signed by David Apeh, Head Public Relations/Protocol, UBEC. 

According to the statement, the UBEC boss said the schools would be purely digital with state of the art facilities for learning, adding that a digital resource centre is also being constructed in Abuja to coordinate digital learning in the basic education sub-sector. 

When completed, Bobboyi opined that the facilities  in the smart schools would put the sub-sector on the digital map of the world.

He said :  “Basic Education as you are aware is the foundation upon which our education is built. If this pillar is weak, then all other tiers cannot stand”.

Bobboyi explained that UBEC has tried in the last four years to work with all stakeholders in the education sector to begin to change the narrative of basic education delivery in the country.

Commenting on the partnership with Federal University Dutse, he said it represents a strategic engagement which will yield mutual benefit to both the institution and UBEC and would also help to re- enforce and strengthen the Basic Education Sub-sector in Nigeria.

The Executive Secretary commended the University Vice- Chancellor,  Professor Fatima Mukhtar, for transforming the institution into a major centre of excellence. 

Earlier in her Welcome address, the vice chancellor Prof Mukhtar thanked the Executive Secretary, Board and management of UBEC for the primary school project and the early childhood care development and education (ECCDE) centre in the University.

She said while the facilities provide easy access to basic education for many, within and outside the university, the schools would also serve as a demonstration school and a centre of excellence which shall impact positively in the development of Basic Education in Jigawa State.

