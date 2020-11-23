Why we are demanding N10bn from FG, ASUU – Students

By Felix Khanoba

The Law Students Association of Nigeria (LAWSAN) says it is seeking N10 billion from Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) for the violation of members’ rights to education for the period of about nine months that the union has been on strike.

The strike embarked upon by ASUU has seen to the shut down of public universities in the country.

The law students through their National President, Blessing Agbomhere, approached the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Friday to seek for the compensation.

Agbomhere, a final year Law student at Baze University, who is the sole plaintiff, said he was mandated by a resolution of the Senate of LAWSAN to institute the suit in a representative capacity.

Joined as defendants in the suit, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1551/2012, are ASUU, ASUU President, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, the Minister of Education, the Minister of Labour and Employment, the Attorney General of Federation and the Federal Government of Nigeria.

The students through their counsel, Luqman Momodu, are asking the court to, among others, declare that members of LAWSAN are entitled to right to education by virtue of Section 18(1), (2) and (3) of the Nigerian Constitution and Article 17(1) of the African Charter on Human and Peoples Right (Ratification and Enforcement) Act Cap, A9 LFN, 2004.

The plaintiff also asked the court to, in affirming his right to education, declare that the 3rd – 6th defendants (the ministers and the Federal Government) “are under obligation to create the necessary, supportive and conducive environment to ensure that the plaintiff enjoys a crisis free, peaceful and uninterrupted learning for the purpose of the promotion, enhancement and enjoyment of the plaintiff’s right to education,” among others.

Igbo Wikiclub organises send-forth for outgoing students The Igbo Wikiclub has organised send-forth for its outgoing members in Federal Government Girls College, Bwari, Abuja.

Speaking at the event for the Senior Secondary School (SSS) 3 members of the club, which took place at the college’s e-library, founder of the organisation, Mrs Ezeilo Oby, called on them to put to use lessons learnt while in the club. ”When you go out there, do not forget the things you have learnt here,” Ezeilo said and urged the students to be focused and dedicated to whatever they may decide to do.

The programme which was sponsored by Igbo Language and Culture Institute, also saw dignitaries, including the representative of the school principal, Hajiya Jummai Binta Sodangi, lavishing praises on the club. One of the outgoing students, who gave a brief history of the club and how it has helped them to, not only learn Igbo language, but to also cherish it, expressed gratitude to the founder, Mrs Ezeilo, for such display of love and care, saying ”we will missed you greatly.” Also speaking at the event, a staff member of the college, Mrs Etta, reminded the students that they are lucky to have Mrs Ezeilo as their teacher.

“I have learnt many things from her myself,” she said. Highpoint of the event was the presentation of gifts to the outgoing members of the club.