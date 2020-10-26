NECO postpones 2020 SSCE indefinitely, blames security challenges

Story by Felix Khanoba

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has announced an indefinite postponement of its ongoing school-based Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE).

The Council hinged the decision to postpone the exam on the current security challenges, occasioned by the ENDSARS protests, which disrupted the smooth conduct of the examinations in some parts of the country.

The exam body, however, assured that it would continue with the conduct of the exam in all states when normalcy returns.

A statement made available to newsmen on Sunday in Abuja, by spokesman of the exam body, Azeez Sani, said the decision to put on hold the SSCE was reached by the Governing Board of NECO.

The statement read: “The Governing Board of the National Examinations Council (NECO) at its Special Meeting held on Thursday, 22nd October, 2020 reviewed the on-going 2020 SSCE(Internal) nationwide.

“The Council had in a press release, dated 21st October 2020, informed the general public of rescheduling some papers of the 2020 on-going SSCE.

“Arising from that meeting, the Governing Board resolved that the 2020 SSCE(Internal) be postponed indefinitely in view of the current security challenges, occasioned by the ENDSARS protests, which disrupted the smooth conduct of the examinations in some parts of the country.

“In making this decision, the Board noted that due to these security challenges: Some state governments imposed curfew and closed schools in order to safeguard lives and property.

“In the circumstances, it has become difficult for the Council to move examination materials across the country.

“Students in the affected locations were unable to sit for the papers already scheduled in the examination time table.

“The Governing Board further resolved that when normalcy returns, the Council will continue with the conduct of the examinations in all states.

“While regretting any inconveniences this postponement may cause our esteemed stakeholders, the Council has however taken this decision in order to maintain the integrity and security of its examination procedures for seamless conduct of the Council’s examination.”