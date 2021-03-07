38.9 C
Education

Insecurity: No cause for alarm in our schools -FCTA

By Daniel Tyokua 

The Federal Capital Territory Administration’s (FCTA) Education Secretariat has assured parents, guardians and stakeholders of the safety of their children and wards in FCT Schools. 

Acting Director Administration and Finance, FCT Education Secretariat, Malam Abdulrazaq Leramoh, gave the assurance during a strategic School Security meeting, tagged ‘School Security Guidelines Watch’ in Abuja, recently.

He said, reports of insecurity in some neighboring states’ schools  necessitated the Administration’s efforts to renew commitment to secure Schools.

 A statement issued by Kabiru Musa, Information Officer of the secretariat, said stringent measures have been put in place.

Though he said  no Security breach has been recorded in the FCT, but as custodians of Students, no stone will be left unturned as the Management has been working to ensure a safe learning and teaching environment since resumption of Schools following the Covid-19 lockdown last year.

He therefore assured Parents, Guardians and Stakeholders of the Safety of their wards while at School and further advised them on the need to complement efforts of the Government and sustain the various safety measures the FCT Administration has already put in place.

He reiterated the commitment of the Education Secretariat to continue to place the safety of the students and staff as its key priority, “We are not unmindful of emerging challenges as we are also able to respond to such situations appropriately”. 

He also noted that FCT Schools are safe, our teachers are teaching effectively while the Students are learning in a Safe environment and the authority is intensifying its efforts to ensure the security is further enhanced.

