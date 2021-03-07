38.9 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Bishop Ighele: A man of integrity, philanthropy

Ex-APGA presidential candidate tasks journalists on national unity

Ike Ekweremadu and the quest for state police

Chimezie advocates sustainability of Igbo language, plans scholarship…

Instill cultural values in your children, Educationist urges…

Vehicle Assembly: Sanwo-Olu seals agreement establishing vehicle assembly…

Rep Onyejeocha bankrolls WAEC fees of public schools…

Insecurity: No cause for alarm in our schools…

World Bank to construct 159 schools in Kaduna

Protecting our mangroves system help tackle global warming…

Education

Rep Onyejeocha bankrolls WAEC fees of public schools in constituency

From Steve Oko, Umuahia

Deputy Whip of the House of Representatives and member representing Isuikwuato/Umunneochi federal constituency, Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, has bankrolled the West African Examination Council (WAEC) registration fee for all public and two missionary schools in her constituency for this year’s WAEC examination.

A total of 800 students comprising 17 public and two missionary schools benefited from the intervention.

Handing over cheques to the benefitting schools at her Ngodo Isuochi country home, the lawmaker said the gesture was intended to curb the rate of school drop out and decline in education due to economic hardship.

Onyejeocha said she was pained when her attention was drawn to the sad development that some students in the constituency were dropping out of school following the inability of their parents to register them for WAEC examination.

She said she was therefore moved to end the ugly trend and save the future of youths in her constituency considering the pivotal role of education in the development of any society.

Onyejeocha further said she was encouraged by the academic performance of the beneficiaries of the first edition of the intervention last year, and promised to sustain the gesture as long as God provides her with the means.

The lawmaker said the gesture had nothing to do with politics but purely a divine mandate to affect lives, saying that beneficiaries cut across political, religious and ethnic divides.

According to a source in the school system, it costs N18,950 to register a student for the WAEC exam in Abia, adding that the cost comprises basic WAEC fee of N13,950 and other changes by the Ministry of Education.

It was the second edition of a special intervention by Onyejeocha who also has other scholarship programmes.

Some of the benefitting schools include: Lokpanta Secondary School, N418,500;

Isuikwuato High School, N976,500; 

Acha Secondary School, N362,700; and Eluama Secondary School, N753,300.

Others are: Ahaba Imenyi Secondary School, N418,500; Nneato Secondary School, N976,500; Comprehensive Secondary School Umuchieze, N348,750; and her alma maters –  Ovim Girls Model Secondary School, N823,050; as well as Wesley Model Secondary School, Nkwoagu, N767,250.

Responding on behalf of the benefitting schools, the Principal, Nneato Secondary School, Mr. John Ihionu, thanked Onyejeocha for the gesture and prayed God to bless her.

He described the lawmaker as God-sent to the constituency considering her numerous people-centred projects.

The principal said the first edition of the gesture last year had motivated students in junior classes “who now pray fervently to still have Onyejeocha in power when it’s their turn so as to partake in free WAEC registration”.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Abia honours 11-yr-old pupil for excellence in sports analysis

Editor

Echono sets for inauguration as Nigerian Institute of Architects’ president

Editor

‘Teachers’ special pay package ‘ll sustain quality education’

Editor

Battles that will reshape education sector in 2020

Editor

Kogi Sets To Probe Suspended Uni. VC, Poly Rector, Others Over TSA Violation

Editor

Lecturers back Nasarawa Gov’s directive on schools’ closure

Editor

Minister laments 13.2m out-of-school children in Nigeria

Editor

Why we are demanding N10bn from FG, ASUU – Students

Editor

Money laundering: UK traces 3m Euro to students’ accounts

Editor

GST: We have helped more than 10,000 students across Africa – Prince Adeniyi

Editor

TETFund sponsors 26,000 for PhD, masters degree programmes

Editor

ASUU, Edo govt differ on 4 months salaries

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More