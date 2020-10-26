22.4 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Terminal operators condemn torching of NPA Hqr, urge…

Fayemi lauds Minister on digital economy development

Danbatta visits Emir of Kano, sues for peace

NCC grants MTN, 9mobile approval for National Roaming…

CNA decries robbery in N/Assembly

ENDSARS: CP commences investigation of killings, destruction of…

Now that EndSARS protest has been hijacked, what…

EndSARS: NMA condemns violence, threat to life

NAFDAC DG condemns looting of Kaduna office, beefs…

Stakeholders review, recommend amendment of NHAct

Education

Stealing by politicians, contractors fuelling youth’s protests – ASUU

Story by Felix Khanoba

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) says regular stealing of the nation’s wealth by foreign and Nigerian contractors, politicians and distributors is fuelling the youth’s protests rocking various parts of the country.

The umbrella body of universities’ lecturers, in a statement titled: ‘Engage Our Youth, Don’t Kill Them’, made available to newsmen at the weekend, expressed shock over reports of violent attacks on protesting youth under the aegis of #EndSARS and called for justice.

“We condemn in the strongest terms the government’s handling of the Lekki incident. The repression and killing of any citizen for exercising the constitutionally guaranteed rights to protest is unjustifiable and criminal.

“We call on the Federal Government to get to the roots of the crisis and ensure that justice is done and seen to have been done to all victims of the dissent into brutality and murder,” the statement signed by the National President, Biodun Ogunyemi, said.

ASUU lamented the continuous exploitation of Nigeria’s wealth by few individuals in collaboration with foreigners, saying it is only when the existential needs of the citizenry – economic, social, cultural are factor into the nation’s security architecture that there can be enduring peace.

“We have drawn attention to the presence of a local exploiting class whose members collaborate with foreign exploiting firms to steal Nigeria’s wealth and transfer it abroad. Among the major causes of the current situation is the stealing, on a massive scale, by foreign and Nigerian contractors, politicians, distributors, and commission agents who do not contribute to production.

“These and other exploitative and rent-seeking tendencies have, cumulatively, precipitated the intractable crisis engulfing virtually all regions of the country…

“The youth’s ongoing protest is a challenge to those who hold political power to urgently and rightly address the core issues of poverty, homelessness, unemployment, poor education, and lack of access to social services such as adequate healthcare, good roads, housing and electricity for majority of Nigerians,” the statement added.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

NECO : 48% obtain credits in Maths, English, 3 others in Nov/Dec SSCE

Editor

NECO reschedules Computer Science Praticals over #EndSARS protest

Editor

Govts tasked to increase education budget to boost economy

Editor

Education will remain my best priority Bagudu

Editor

Nasarawa PTA engages over 800 Teachers ,200 Metrons, others

Editor

Lecturers back Nasarawa Gov’s directive on schools’ closure

Editor

FG to subject panel’s report on UNILAG’s crisis to scrutiny

Editor

COVID-19: Private schools in Lafia begin e-learning

Editor

Reopening of schools: Kogi Govt assures of safety

Editor

Defamation of character: Ex-NECO boss’ lawyers write SaharaReporters

Editor

Don seeks urgent measures to preserve aquatic ecosystem

Editor

Adamawa Poly inaugurates Covid-19 containment committee

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More