NOUN dismisses report on recruitment

Story by Felix Khanoba

The National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) has dismissed reports making rounds in some quarters that the institution has begun a recruitment process to shore up its staff strength.

The University, which accused two online platforms, notorious for fake news, for being behind the false recruitment report, called on the public not to fall victim to the antics of websites that dish out wrong information in order to attract more readers.

This was contained in a statement signed by Mr Ibrahim Sheme, Director, Media and Publicity of NOUN, which was made available to The AUTHORITY in Abuja.

While saying the fake story was mischievously captioned “National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) Recruitment 2020 and How to Apply”, the University said it cannot employ anyone without the directive and approval of the Federal Government.

“The University hereby informs the general public that this story is fake and therefore should be dismissed for what it is. The public should beware of the kind of stuff those purveyors of falsehood dish out to gullible readers with the apparent reason of attracting hits to their websites.

“The public should also understand that after fully complying with the Federal Government’s directive to join the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS), NOUN cannot employ anyone without government approval,” parts of the statement read.