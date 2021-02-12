New VC takes over leadership of FULafia

By Hassan Zaggi

The newly appointed Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Lafia, Prof. Shehu Abdur-Rahman, has formally taken over the reigns of the institution from his predecessor, Professor Muhammad Sanusi Liman.

The colourful handing-over ceremony took place at the university premises, Thursday, with dignitaries from both within and outside Nasarawa state in attendance.

Speaking after he took over, Prof. Shehu said he was prepared for his new assignment by the process that saw him emerged as the vice-chancellor, describing the process “as very tedious and reflected integrity, innovation and excellence.”

He applauded the members of the Governing Council of the University, led by Emeritus Professor Munzali Jibril, for making it possible for the best candidate to emerge as vice-chancellor and “all the developments witnessed in the institution, especially in the last five years.”

He charged workers in the institution to discharge their duties with sincerity, bearing in their minds the need to develop the University to make it compete with older ones in Nigeria.

Speaking, former Vice-Chancellor, Liman said he was leaving behind a fast developing University, adding he felt privileged to have headed the institution.

He, however, called on members of the Governing Council, Senate, Management team and staff to “cooperate with Abdur-Rahman as you have all cooperated with me to make FULafia greater.”