Ahmadu Bello University fixes January 25 for reopening

Education

The management of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria-Nigeria has fixed Monday, 25 January, 2021 as the official date for the reopening of the institution for a resumption of academic activities.

This is, however, subject to further directives that may be issued by the Federal and Kaduna State Governments.

The reopening of the Institution was approved by the Senate of the University at its 501″ (Special) Meeting held today (125 January, 2021), and the 2019/2020 academic session would be completed based on the adjusted calendar as approved by the Senate.

The decision to reopen the University followed the suspension of ASUU strike, and the directive by National Universities Commission (NUC) based on the advisory clearance by the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19 that Universities could reopen as from 18 January, 2021 under strict observance of COVID-19 protocols.

The reopening of the University would be on gradual phased basis in the following order:

FIRST PHASE:

a) All graduating/final year students
b) 100 and 200 levels students
c) All clinical medical students
d) All postgraduate students to be handled virtually using online ICT supported blended teaching and learning arrangement.
a) All other non-graduating classes
b) 300 level in the case of 4-year degree programme
c) 300 and 400 levels in the case of 5-year degree programme
d) 300, 400 and 500 levels in the case of 6-year degree programme

It should be noted that all non-pharmaceutical COVID-19 protocols would be strictly observed anywhere on campus and every student must submit online an undertaking to abide by all the COVID-19 protocols both within and outside the Campus.

Students who failed to complete and submit this form online will not be able to print their exams card.

In addition, the University Management would, within the limit of its resources, support the University Health Service (UHS) with the provision of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and a Holding Bay to ensure safe handling of any suspected cases.

Equally. Management would take all necessary actions to strengthen the security architecture of the University and assure the University community of adequate safety and security.

