JAMB holds policy meeting 16 June, hints at 2020 admission cut-off marks

By Felix Khanoba

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says it has scheduled the 2020 Policy Meeting of all tertiary education institutions in the country for 16th June, 2020.

The Policy Meeting which will set modalities for the 2020 admission into tertiary education institutions in the country, is expected to come up with a cut-off mark for candidates that sat for this year’s Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

According to JAMB’s bulletin made available to newsmen on Sunday evening by Dr Fabian Benjamin, Head of Media of the Board, said the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, will preside over the event.

The Board also revealed that the 2020 Policy Meeting will be held online owing to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

“The meeting will discuss critical issues bordering on the advances made in the educational sector in the last one year in addition to setting the tone for the 2020/2021 Admission exercise.

“The meeting will also chart policy directions for the nation’s tertiary institutions, set admission guidelines and make a holistic review of application statistics, performance as well as evaluate the 2019 admissions exercise.

“The meeting, in addition to other deliberations, would take a stand on concessional and acceptable minimum admissions standards to be applied in all admissions to be undertaken by all tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

“The meeting would be streamed live on the Board’s website; www.jamb.gov.ng, its facebook, JAMBulletin and other social media platforms,” the Board said.