Business

Farmer, animal lover shine on Glo-sponsored African Voices

This week’s edition of the Cable News Network (CNN) African Voices Changemakers will be celebrating two special Africans who have distinguished themselves in the areas of farming and animal care.

Nigerian regenerative farmer, Godfrey Nzamujo, and a Kenyan pet devotee, Fred Midikila, will be showcased on the programme, which has enjoyed the continuous sponsorship of Nigeria’s foremost telecommunications company, Globacom, for many years now.

Nzamujo is Founder and Director of the Songhai Regional Centre, established in 1985 with headquarters in Porto-Novo, Republic of Benin. He is also a Research Fellow/Professor at the University of California, Irvine, Associate Pastor, St Nicholas Catholic Church, Laguna Hills, California, and Associate Professor of Engineering at Loyola Marymount University, Los Angeles, California.

Nzamujo’s area of focus include sustainable agriculture in the tropics and the corresponding institutional framework, renewable energy – biogas, biofuels, rural energy development, microbiology and soil fertilization.

The second guest, Midikil, a became a pet devotee, having been horrified by the cruel ways in which humans treat pets. He sought to rescue and care for the oppressed race of pets in Nairobi and its environs. His passion for animals lead him to join the Kenya Society for the Protection and Care of Animals (KSPCA), where he began as a kennel attendant.

He soon became the man in charge of re-homing of stray, abandoned and wounded pets including dogs, goats, donkeys and other pets. Currently a field officer with KSPCA, his job also includes dealing with difficult pet owners and re-orienting them for better care of their pets.

