Jigawa to showcase investment opportunities in Abuja, targets captains of industries

By Felix Khanoba

The various investment opportunities in Jigawa State will come to the fore this week in Abuja.

The event, “Pro-Jigawa: The InvestJigawa Roundtable”, which will hold on 18 March 2021, is expected to attract foreign and Nigerian investors who will network with top government leaders and captains of industry to learn about viable investment opportunities in the state.

“The real opportunity for investors in Jigawa State is real impact. Jigawa offers ‘quick wins’ for a meaningful difference,” said the InvestJigawa Director General, Furera Isma Jumare, in a statement made available to newsmen.

According to the statement, the Governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Muhammadu Abubakar, will bring together key players in the economy at the event scheduled for Sheraton Hotel, Abuja.

“To do that, His Excellency the Governor is forging a visionary path to set Jigawa State apart.

“At InvestJigwa, we see transparency and an open playing field as competitive advantages for attracting investors to Jigawa State and we are committed to making sure investors feel welcome. With our population of nearly six million people and an agile workforce, the state is a real market opportunity. Some investors are capitalising on those opportunities today, but many more are not, ” the statement quoted Jumare to have said.

The statement listed the exciting investment opportunities in Jigawa State to include agribusiness, renewable energy, manufacturing, and solid minerals.

“Jigawa State ranks 2nd in Nigeria in the World Bank’s latest Ease of Doing Business Report. With solid minerals and prospecting mining licenses ready for investors to offtake, ample land and a favourable climate for year-round crop production, Jigawa State is a strategic location providing unique opportunities for international trade.

“Jigawa’s high ranking is important, but we are conscious about competition for investment, so we offer a number of incentives to make it easier for investors to choose Jigawa. We understand that we haven’t worked hard enough to bring the opportunities to investors’ attention. Those days are over. That is now a top priority.

“His Excellency the Governor and InvestJigawa will interact with investors, discuss, and answer questions from them. The Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), and LINKS -Catalysing Economic Growth for Northern Nigeria, a programme funded by UKAID through the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office will make remarks at the roundtable,” the statement added.