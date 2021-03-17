25.3 C
Group Raises Alarm Over Plot Over To Assassinate Zamfara Gov

A pressure group the Movement for the Restoration Of Peace in Zamfara State has raised an alarm of plots to assassinate the Zamafara State Governor Bello Mattawalle just as it charged heads of security agencies in the country to beef up security around the Governor.

The group in a statement in Abuja stated that after having failed in the bid to remove the Governor through the back door by coercing President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a state of emergency in Zamfara State the fifth columnist are now employing the use of intimidation, subterfuge and blackmail all in the bid to remove Mattawalle to the extent of circulating fake videos of an aircraft which from our investigation has shown is a Hawker Siddley 125 business jet that landed on a very rough strip in Guatemala on January 27, 2020 that was used for a very shady world of drug-running alluding same to the plane being used to supply arms to armed bandits and ferry gold out of Zamafara State the video which has been trending in the social media networks is being used to blackmail the Governor Matawalle in his efforts to restore the security of lives and properties through his peace initiative accord.

According to the Convener of the group Malam Mohammad Lawan Usman “after the failed bid to coerce President Buhari into declaring a state of emergency in Zamfara State, the plots to assassinate Governor Mattawalle has thickened. Information available to us clearly indicated that a fifth columnist is in operation at the nation’s highest security cycle.

“We have it on good authority that the Governor Of Zamfara State is under surveillance with the bid to take him out. Intelligence available to us indicates that the nation’s security has been seriously compromised and the recent outburst of the National Security Adviser (NSA) who is a very senior Security Personnel Of the government is a case in point which has shown that all is not well with the Nation’s security architecture and there is the urgent need for President Buhari to authorize a discreet investigation and deep soul searching.

Usman maintained that “the security Of our Governors should not be in doubt but in this case it is not guaranteed since we are in the endangered axis. Such heavy concerns coming from a sitting Governor cannot be easily be dismissed as it is an indirect allusion and petition on the roles of the NSA in recent times.

“By the trending pictures it has become obvious that the fifth columnists are determined to tar the Governor all in the bid to pull him down at all cost. Available information reaching us from high a ranking security officer is that security personnel are monitoring Governor Bello Mattawalle’s daily movements.

He pointed out that “Prеnѕа Lіbrе Guаtеmаlа rероrtеd thаt Guаtеmаlаn аrmу оffісіаlѕ dіѕсоvеrеd а nаrсо-јеt, twо vеhісlеѕ thаt trаnѕроrtеd thе drugѕ аnd fіrеаrmѕ іn Реtеn. According tо thе rероrtѕ, thе аrmу fоund 16 расkаgеѕ оf ѕuѕресtеd сосаіnе іn thе bасk оf а рісkuр truсk іn Ѕаn Аndrеѕ, Реtеn. Аuthоrіtіеѕ іn Реtеn аlѕо fоund аn АК-47 іnѕіdе thе vеhісlе.

“Ѕеvеrаl rеѕіdеntѕ оf Duсkrun 3 іn Веlіzе tоld ВВN thаt ѕhоrtlу bеfоrе 11 lаѕt nіght, thеу hеаrd а lоw flуіng аіrсrаft іn thеіr соmmunіtу. Тhе соmmunіtу іѕ lосаtеd ѕоmе 8 mіlеѕ аwау frоm thе Веlіzе-Guаtеmаlа bоrdеr. Recently, thеrе hаѕ bееn аn аlаrmіng іnсrеаѕе іn сlаndеѕtіnе lаndіngѕ оf ѕuѕресtеd drug аіrсrаftѕ іn Guаtеmаlа, Веlіzе аnd Мехісо wіth nо mајоr еffоrt bу аuthоrіtіеѕ tо сrасk dоwn оn knоwn rurаl lаndіng lосаtіоnѕ.

Usman cautioned that should anything happen to Governor Mattawalle that the group knows who to hold responsible.

