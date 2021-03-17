Non payment of N2m award: Police remained adamant, Complainant cry’s out

The Independent Investigative Panel on Human Rights Violation By the defunct SARS and other units of the Nigerian police Force has urged the police to be more serious in their endeavors.

Dr. Garba Tetengi SAN who stood in for the Chairman of the panel Justice Suleiman Galadima stated that the police through its counsel DCP James Idachaba has obliged to give a positive report from the outcome of his meeting with the Force authority regarding the federal high court judgment sitting in Ikoyi, which awarded the sum of 2 million naira in favour of one Reverend Dr. Martin Iwuanyanwu, to be paid by the police for Human Right violation.

The petitioner, Reverend Dr. Martin P. Iwuanyanwu had appeared before the panel, to tender evidence which showed that the special Fraud unit SFU unit of the Nigerian Police force Ikoyi Lagos had failed to pay him the sum of N2 million naira compensation awarded in his favor by the court.

However Mr Iwuanyanwu lamented that the police has remained adamant, noting that they have not reached out to him or make any move of settlement. ”it is a ploy by the police to undermine both the federal high court judgment and the authority of the panel” he said.

Earlier in its ruling the panel ordered that the complainant be settled immediately by the Police in line with the court judgment.

At the continuation of the hearing, the police led by its Counsel Kenneth Obuchuwa Esq. informed the panel that the police is yet to take a step or make a decision on the matter

It would be recall that DR. Garba Tetengi SAN has earlier directed the police through its counsel to ensure that he follows up by certifying the position of the earlier judgment of the Ikoyi high court which ordered the police to pay N2m compensation to the complainant, and to communicate the position of the panel to the Force Legal Department, which the police in turn promised a favorable response.

The panel has ruled that the police is still trying to negotiate even though the complainant is yet to be called for settlement the matter has since been adjourned for filling of report.