LG to receive AHRI awards for second consecutive year

LG Electronics has been recognized for its differentiated technology and performance in the U.S. for the company’s HVAC solutions used in commercial and residential segments.

Following last year’s success, LG won the Performance Awards by Air-Conditioning, Heating & Refrigeration Institute (AHRI) for six air-conditioning product categories.

For the Performance Awards, it is difficult to receive as all products from each category randomly selected by the AHRI must pass the first performance test for three consecutive years.

After AHRI chooses 20 percent of each manufacturer’s products in each product category at random, experts from leading standard certification authority, Intertek, assess whether actual performance matches up with the listed specifications.

The award is given based on the results of performance tests for North American models of the product categories.

“LG will strengthen competitiveness in the US market with its differentiated technology and certified air conditioning solutions” said Lee Kam-gyu, Executive Vice President of the Air Solution Business Unit at LG’s Home Appliance and Air Solution Company.

Founded in 1953, AHRI has a membership of approximately 350 air conditioning manufacturers from around the globe. The organization is well-known for thorough product evaluation, therefore is highly trusted by consumers.

From 2016 to 2018, a total of 63 models of LG air conditioning systems across the six flagship product categories passed the performance evaluation conducted by the organization for the third consecutive year, including Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF), Unitary Small Heat Pump (USHP), Packaged Terminal Air Conditioner (PTAC), Packaged Terminal Heat Pump (PTHP), Water-Cooled Screw Chiller, and Air-Cooled Screw Chiller.

Multi V, LG’s flagship large capacity the outdoor unit stands out in the commercial air-conditioning market due to its Ultimate Inverter Compressor with high performance and energy efficiency. The product is popular in the northern part of the US, where temperatures in winter are much lower, as it can be operated even in temperatures as low as -30 degrees Celsius (-22 degrees Fahrenheit).

Multi V S is a compact yet powerful VRF for premium residences such as condominiums and mansions. Up to 16 indoor units can be connected to one outdoor unit, enabling smooth cooling and heating of even in large residential areas. Indoor units can be installed in a wall-mounted, ceiling cassette, or duct-type configuration, giving consumers incredible flexibility.

PTAC is an all-in-one air conditioning solution, commonly installed in hotels due to its outstanding durability. LG increased the capacity of durability by applying special coating technology to prevent corrosion of heat exchanger.

Based on differentiated and distinctive technology, LG has been growing for 11 consecutive years in the US air conditioner market. Also, the company’s sales have more than doubled, compared to five years ago.