22.3 C
Abuja
Trending Now

China turns waste tires from “black pollution” to…

“Dont rest your oars despite the Covid-19 pandemic”…

Coronavirus: CACOVID flags-off N23bn food palliatives distribution for…

EDO ELECTION: There will be Bloodbath -Primate Ayodele…

NDDC probe: Stop shielding defaulting members , PDP…

PDP condemns police takeover of Edo Assembly

Kaigama urges Tiv, Jukun to sheath their sword

Lawyer accuses ‘Magu Boys’ of demanding N75mn bribery

2023: It’s President of Igbo extraction or Biafra…

Foreign Affairs Ministry debunks alleged frustrating evacuation process…

Business

Restriction on International flights not on purpose – Sirika

By Adelola Amihere

Minister of Aviation Hadi Sirika has said that the restriction in international flights was not on purpose but to ensure that it was safe to resume as government is just as concerned adding that Nigerians should blame the Covid-19 Pandemic and not him or any Minister for the restriction.

According to him, the reopening of the airport is not just an Aviation function as it has to do with health in the interest of the general public.

Speaking at the Presidential Task Force Daily briefing yesterday in Abuja, Sirika said, “we in the civil aviation want to open the open the airport like yesterday because we are bleeding. We are sacking our workers, we can’t pay salaries, we have to move and fly from one point to the other and pay airfares for us to pay salaries So we really want to open.

“But we can’t open alone there are others within our areas of operations they include the police, immigration, custom, hotels among others so the PTF on COVID-19 had set up a technical committee to come up with a date that everyone will be comfortable with to open our airport.

” These could be in weeks or months, so we will appeal to Nigerians not to blame anybody not the PTF Chairman or Minister of health or me, put it on COVID-19. We are doing everything possible to open”.

He further stated that “we feel your pain, we know these closure of airport has affected families and friends. It has denied people access to health facilities, abroad, schools and so on. We know how you feel so it is not on purpose and government is concern about this.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

COVID-19: 20 healthcare projects gulp N26bn from intervention fund – CBN

Editor

Airports Concession: Minister receives certificates of compliance

Editor

SEC to unlock access to credit, markets for agriculture, solid minerals

Editor

Jumia heeds FCCPC’s warning, delists 390 products over price hike

Editor

Reps threaten to arrest MTN, Glo, 13 other telcom CEO’s

Editor

COVID-19: DisCos back calls for two months free electricity supply

Editor

FIRS move to plug PAYE tax leaks in MDAs, others

Editor

Nigeria’s revenue dropped to N845.14bn in February – CBN

Editor

FG to roll out investment policy

Editor

Bill to channel agric companies’ tax to research underway- Prof Sharubutu

Editor

NCDMB, Waltersmith to support E/Guinea’s modular refinery plan

Editor

DPR Assures Motorists of Strict Monitoring, Enforcement of New Oil Pump Price In Kogi

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More