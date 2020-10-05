Firm to give out 2000 plots of lands to agric enthusiasts

By Adelola Amihere

In recognition of the vital role of agriculture in Nigeria’s socio economic development and as part of its contributions towards ensuring food security for the country’s teeming population, an agricultural company, Xtralarge Farms is set to give out 2,000 plots of land to agric enthusiasts as a way of generating employment along the agricultural value chain.

In a press statement in commemoration of Nigeria’s 60th independence celebration, the company disclosed that it will also provide free training and off taking arrangements for the farm produce when harvested as well as assist to cultivate the farmland for the first three years.

The statement read, “Recognizing the fact that Nigeria has come full-cycle, from the agric-boom period of the ’50s and ’60s through the oil-boom era of the’70s and ’80s and now to diversification of the economy back to agriculture, Xtralarge Farms is a dependable partner in progress

“Having raised 6,000 passionate and well- heeled ‘agripreneurs’ in modern, Hi-Tech practices, with free farmlands, free agric training and free consultancy services, Xtralarge Farms is poised to take farming to the next level to benefit the country at large.

“As widely attested by the thousands of beneficiaries, there is a lot to smile home with by investments in its various packages. These include the organic food network, the agric estate, the recession plan, the Super Farmer fish project as well as the VIP plantain, cassava and groundnut packages”.

It further revealed that since its inception in 2016 with only 17 members, it now has a network of over 40,000 members while adding that it is gearing up to launch the first Agri-tech city in Africa and the digital currency, aptly called Xtratoken.