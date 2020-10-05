22 C
Abuja
Trending Now

21 states yet to domesticate VAPP Act By…

CSO accuses NBET boss, board of plans to…

Glo’s new tariff plan, Berekete, offers more voice,…

We will probe closure of CSOs, NGOs offices…

Allimce of “missionary parties” won’t stop Akeredolu, says…

Pirates/militants surrender 5 kidnapped foreign expatriates to Nigerian…

Ondo guber: Akeredolu will win with 58 percent…

Ex-APGA presidential candidate seeks peaceful conduct of Ondo’s…

Senate mourns Late Sen.Rose Oko

More Stylish Than Ever! Itel Debuts its Latest…

Business

Firm to give out 2000 plots of lands to agric enthusiasts

By Adelola Amihere

In recognition of the vital role of agriculture in Nigeria’s socio economic development and as part of its contributions towards ensuring food security for the country’s teeming population, an agricultural company, Xtralarge Farms is set to give out 2,000 plots of land to agric enthusiasts as a way of generating employment along the agricultural value chain.

In a press statement in commemoration of Nigeria’s 60th independence celebration, the company disclosed that it will also provide free training and off taking arrangements for the farm produce when harvested as well as assist to cultivate the farmland for the first three years.

The statement read, “Recognizing the fact that Nigeria has come full-cycle, from the agric-boom period of the ’50s and ’60s through the oil-boom era of the’70s and ’80s and now to diversification of the economy back to agriculture, Xtralarge Farms is a dependable partner in progress

“Having raised 6,000 passionate and well- heeled ‘agripreneurs’ in modern, Hi-Tech practices, with free farmlands, free agric training and free consultancy services, Xtralarge Farms is poised to take farming to the next level to benefit the country at large.

“As widely attested by the thousands of beneficiaries, there is a lot to smile home with by investments in its various packages. These include the organic food network, the agric estate, the recession plan, the Super Farmer fish project as well as the VIP plantain, cassava and groundnut packages”.

It further revealed that since its inception in 2016 with only 17 members, it now has a network of over 40,000 members while adding that it is gearing up to launch the first Agri-tech city in Africa and the digital currency, aptly called Xtratoken.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Hapag Lloyd boosts Ports & Cargo’s shipping line clients

Editor

LG promotes hygienic cooking with latest gas cooker

Editor

Low oil price may persist all through 2020 – NNPC GMD

Editor

Modular refinery will drive industrial revolution in Edo- Official

Editor

Enang seeks removal of 13% derivation revenue from Govs

Editor

Maduekwe: Growing Nollywood requires accurate data

Editor

FG commissions 326km Itakpe Ajaokuta Warri Rail line

Editor

We have plans to repay Chinese loans for railways – Okhiria

Editor

NDPHC decries non payment of N190bn electricity generation invoice

Editor

NCC, Digital Encode support NITRA Innovative Tech Forum on Post-COVID-19 Strategies

Editor

Forex: Naira strengthen against Dollar at Bureau d Change

Editor

Failure to pass PIB has cost Nigeria $150bn – Energy expert

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More