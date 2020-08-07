11yrs after, PDP factions in Ogun State reconcile

*Pledge loyalty to NWC

By Myke Uzendu, Abuja

After about 11 years of political warfare, all the factions of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Going State announced the burial of their differences and resolved to work together to get the party to the winning track.

The crisis within the state chapter of the party started in 2011 as a political war between former President Olusegun Obasanjo and former Governor Gbenga Daniel, over the control of the party’s structures ahead of the polls.

They basically disagreed over the choice of the governorship candidate and the consequence was the balkanisation of the party.

The crisis took a new dimension when a former National Chairman, Alhaji Bamanga Tukur, appointed Sen. Buruji Kashamu, as the Chairman of South-West Contact and Mobilisation Committee.

Following the appointment, the party has not been the same in the state as former President Obasanjo, apparently lost control of the party in his home state and ensured that Sen. Kashamu and his co-travellers never got the support of the people.

But after what they described as a reconciliation meeting and successful state Congresses, both factions resolved to come together and revive the fortunes of the party.

The reconciled group led by Ogundele Sikirulai, Chairman, Ogun PDP in a courtesy call to the National Working Committee (NWC) on Thursday in Abuja, disclosed that both factions have renewed their loyalty to the party. He also recounted how much the party lost in the state as a result of the protracted crises.

He said, “We are here to thank you for all the support you have been giving to us in Ogun state. We represent the good people of Ogun state and we say a big thank you to the NWC.

I brought greetings from Hon. Ladi Adebutu who is unavoidably absent today. We are here to familiarise ourselves with the NWC and we pray God to give the chairman more wisdom, knowledge and understanding that will lead us to success. There is no problem in Ogun PDP again”.

Adding his speech, Dr. Doyin Okupe who abandoned and worked against the party before the 2015 general election said that both factions have resolved to bury the sword and work under the guidance of the NWC.

He said, “Our joy knows no bound because two major warring factions in Ogun state have collapsed into one group. We held a state congress, directed by the national secretariat and you know that by law, it is the national that instruct the conduct congress anywhere.

“We have organized congresses and the two groups unanimously came together and we have elected this new EXCO. We have come a long way.

“Finally, do not at anytime doubt our loyalty. We will be loyal to your administration, we will be loyal to your executive committee and we will do your bidding. We are not a people who do not recognize authority or power. The national is the head of the party” he said.

Welcoming his guests, National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus urged them to remain on the path of progress and work to ensure that the party returns to the government house.

“Ogun state is going to take this example to other states to show that when leaders come together, they can always resolve their differences. You don’t need any interference. It is not our style or wish to intervene in other states because they have leaders.

“On behalf of the leadership of the party, we congratulate all of you. Continue in this manner so that you can produce the next governor”.

He equally used the opportunity to condemn the take over of Edo House of Assembly by security agencies. He called on President Muhammad Buhari’s to intervene in the matter to ensure that the rule of of law is upheld in the state.

The party was also informed that Senator Buruji Kashamu could not be part of the visit as a result of medical indisposition.