Plateau College of Health Technology to reopen soon – Provost

The Provost, Plateau State College of Health Technology, Pankshin, Dr Fwanngje Isah, says the institution will soon reopen for academic activities, after an eight-month closure caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The provost, who made this known on Sunday said the State Government and the college management had commenced preparations to reopen the institution.

“If not for the EndSARs protest that engulfed the nation, the college would have reopened since Oct. 30 as earlier ordered by Gov. Simon Lalong.

“We have fumigated the entire college and put all the necessary materials such as hand washing machines, soaps and water, as well as sanitisers with more being ordered for to ensure safety against the virus.

“The students should come along with their medically accepted face marks on resumption and to strictly observe the COVID-19 protocols.

“As soon as the government gives us the go-ahead to reopen, we will not hesitate nor delay but to resume in order to makeup for what we have lost in the last eight months, ” he said.

Isah appealed to the students to continue to exercise patience and be law abiding as they awaited the reopening of the college.

“We expect our students to eschew any form of societal vices and be patriotic in all their conducts, as they are our future leaders,” he said.